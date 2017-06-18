Leonardo presents the M-346FA (Fighter Attack) Aircraft at Le Bourget

(Source: Leonardo Aircraft; issued June 18, 2017)

Leonardo says that several countries have already expressed interest in its M-346FA, which retains its trainer capabilities while being capable of operational missions at far lower costs than those of front-line fighters. (Leonardo photo)

-- The M-346FA is a further evolution of a family concept designed to create a common baseline able to answer to the different air forces requirements in very quick times

-- The M-346FA will be equipped with the Leonardo Grifo-346 radar

-- Several Air Forces are already demonstrating their interest in the M-346FA





LE BOURGET, France --- Leonardo has shown for the first time today at Le Bourget, the Paris kermesse focused on aerospace and defence that will open tomorrow, the new fighter attack version of the M-346, a further evolution of a family concept designed to create a common baseline, able to answer to the different air forces requirements in very quick times.



The M-346 Fighter Attack will be equipped with a dedicated variant of the Grifo multi-mode fire control radar, designed and manufactured by Leonardo.



This new version of the M-346 will take its place next to the two existing variants of the aircraft: the Advanced Jet Trainer and the multi-role M-346FT (Fighter Trainer). Leonardo has already carried out the studies for the FA’s radar installation and its mechanical integration with the aircraft.



The M-346FA’s characteristics make it not only an excellent advanced trainer, but also a light fighter aircraft capable of carrying out operational missions at far lower costs than those of front-line fighters. Several air forces have already expressed their interest in it.



With seven pylons for external loads, the M-346FA will retain the excellent capabilities of the M-346 family in the advanced and pre-operational training roles, but will also be able to operate very effectively as multi-role tactical aircraft, capable of air-to-surface, air-to-air and tactical reconnaissance missions.



The integration of the worldwide successful multi-mode Grifo radar will provide the M-346FA with unparalleled versatility and effectiveness, thanks to the availability of many specialized radar modes both Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface.



