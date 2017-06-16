Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 16, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $617,633,351 fixed-price-incentive firm, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for procurement of fiscal 2017 Standard Missile-2 full-rate production requirements and spares for U.S. and Allied Foreign Navies.



The cumulative value of the contract, if all options are exercised, is $652,778,666.



This contract involves foreign military sales to the countries of Japan (61 percent); Australia (23 percent); Netherlands (7 percent); and Korea (6 percent).



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (61 percent); Camden, Arkansas (12 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (9 percent); El Segundo, California (5 percent); Hengelo OV, Netherlands (4 percent); San Diego, California (2 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); Englewood, Colorado (1 percent); Irvine, California (1 percent); Joplin, Missouri (1 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (1 percent); Keene, New Hampshire (1 percent); and Chandler, Arizona (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2022.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); foreign military sales; and memorandum of understanding funding in the amount of $617,130,165 will be obligated at time of award and $20,347,968 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with the authority from 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-5420).



-ends-

