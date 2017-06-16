Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 16, 2017)

The US Navy’s America-class amphibious assault ships (USS America, the lead ship, is pictured here) is unique in that it has no well deck, and can only land troops using V-22 Osprey tilt-rotors and helicopters. (US Navy photo)

H0untington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded a $3,013,903,706 fixed-price-incentive modification to a previously awarded competitive contract (N00024-16-C-2427) to exercise options for the procurement of the detail, design, and construction of Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) Replacement (LHA(R)) Flight 1 Amphibious Assault Ship (LHA 8).



Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (70 percent); Beloit, Wisconsin (1 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (1 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (1 percent); King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (1 percent); York, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); and Brunswick, Georgia (1 percent), with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2024.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,154,247,187 will be obligated at award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

