ATR Signs LOI for 10 ATR 42-600s with China’s Tianju Investment Group

(Source: ATR; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France ---ATR, the world's leading manufacturer of turboprop aircraft, and Shaanxi Tianju Investment Group (Tianju) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the purchase of 10 ATR 42-600s to develop commuter service in Xinjiang, China. The first deliveries are expected to start as soon as possible in 2018.



There is significant potential to develop commuter services in China and to improve connectivity between smaller towns at the lowest operating costs. This is a key priority of the Chinese government, which has a new focus in the development of regional and general aviation in order to increase quick and efficient access to smaller areas across the country.



Mr. Yang Qiang, Chairman of Tianju Group said, "In responding to the Chinese government’s strong intention to promote the General Aviation market, Tianju has made an intensive market study and identified Xinjiang as the ideal location to develop commuter service under General Aviation operations. We are convinced that the specifically adapted ATR 42-600 will provide the best answer for this market segment, which so far does not have operators dedicated to this segment. We are pleased to partner with the world's leading regional aircraft manufacturer to develop commuter service in Xinjiang and strongly contribute to China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative.’”



China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ will improve infrastructure both in China and surrounding countries, thus supporting economic development and increasing the demand for air transportation both within China and from and to these countries.



"ATR aircraft are widely recognised as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the regional market, especially for the short-haul sectors. Thanks to their low fuel consumption and low trip cost, ATRs allow airlines to develop new markets, as highlighted by the over 100 new routes that our aircraft create around the world each year" said Christian Scherer, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer.



China has been a strategic partner and supplier for ATR for nearly 20 years. Xi'an Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd. (XAC), a subsidiary of AVIC, provides substantial fuselage sections along with parts of the wings of the ATR aircraft.



ATR is willing to support China’s important effort to develop the rapidly growing General Aviation market, especially in the area of commuter services. The tailored ATR 42-600 offers a spacious seat layout, the highest standards of cabin comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It uniquely fills the General Aviation market requirement for 30-seat cabin class aircraft.





The Shaanxi Tianju Investment Group (Tianju Group) was established 20 years ago. Starting from advertising, the Group has progressively diversified into consumer products agents, airline and travel agency services, along with civil and general aviation, catering, investment and finance.



Founded in 1981, ATR is the world leader on the market for below-90-seat regional aircraft. Since its creation, ATR has sold over 1,500 aircraft. ATR models equip the fleets of over 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Airbus and Leonardo. Its head office is in Toulouse.



(ends)



ATR Signs LOI for 3 ATR 42-600s with China’s Xuzhou Hantong

(Source: ATR; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- ATR, the world's leading manufacturer of turboprop aircraft, and Xuzhou Hantong Aviation Development Co., LTD (Hantong) have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to purchase three ATR 42-600s to develop commuter services in the province of Jiangsu, China. The first deliveries are expected to start as soon as possible in 2018.



China has strong potential for the development of air connectivity as there is an increasing demand for enhanced aviation services from, to and within regional markets. These routes are relatively short with less demand and fewer passengers than main trunk routes connecting larger cities. Regional aircraft represent only 2.3% of the total fleet of nearly 3,000 civil aircraft flying in China. In addition, there is also strong potential to develop air services to some 100 small airports that, as of today, account for only 1.6% of the whole traffic in China.



Mr. Zhou Bingzhen, General Manager of Hantong said, "Under Xuzhou local government’s strategy to develop Xuzhou as a new cargo and regional aviation hub, Hantong is to focus on regional cargo and commuter services under general aviation, as there is a huge gap in both areas. We are pleased to partner with ATR, the world's leading regional aircraft manufacturer, and select ATR 42-600 to kick-off our strategic cooperation between the two companies. Meanwhile, Hantong is happy to have Reignwood Aviation, the renowned and experienced general aviation player in China, become the operation partner to jointly develop commuter services in eastern China.”



Christian Scherer, ATR’s Chief Executive Officer, declared: “The Chinese government is very much encouraging General Aviation, recognising the positive impact it can have on the country’s transportation system, making it just as important as commercial aviation. Our ATR 42-600, configured with 30 seats, is the ideal solution for the General Aviation market in China. ATRs are the most sustainable way to increase traffic, develop local economies and then profitably prepare for larger scale operations. We are proud to have Hantong as well as Reignwood commit in this market sector. It’s our strong belief that the cooperation will be a big success”.





Xuzhou Hantong Aviation Development Co. Ltd. was established in August 2016 by Xuzhou municipal government in the aim to develop Xuzhou as the civil aviation hub in Huaihai Economy Zone. This state-owned company is covering comprehensive business in civil aviation, including airlines operation, MRO, training, technology development, consultant and etc.



Reignwood Aviation Group, is named as the leading service provider and operator in the field of General Aviation in China. Its business covers operation, MRO, aircraft leasing, FBO management and etc. Reignwood Aviation has four general aviation companies, operating a fleet of about 50 aircraft, including business jets, amphibious aircraft, commuter aircraft and helicopters. Reignwood aviation is also the dealer of Twin-otter aircraft and Bell helicopter in China.





Founded in 1981, ATR is the world leader on the market for below-90-seat regional aircraft. Since its creation, ATR has sold over 1,500 aircraft. ATR models equip the fleets of over 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Airbus and Leonardo. Its head office is in Toulouse.



-ends-

