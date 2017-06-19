Boeing Driving Down Repair Costs for U.S. Air Force F-15 Fighters

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

ST. LOUIS --- Boeing will deliver greater efficiency and cost savings to the U.S. Air Force, in maintaining the fleet of 450 F-15 fighter jets.



The company recently received a $371 million, five-year material availability support contract from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to support the F-15 fleet, covering approximately 2,550 parts, including fuel cells and wing repair kits.



“Our mission is to support DLA’s effort to improve affordability and efficiency,” said Boeing DLA Support Programs director Rick Robinson. “This agreement enhances our ability to get the right parts into the hands of U.S. Air Force technicians when they need them.”



Boeing will provide on-site logistical support to DLA and the Programmed Depot Maintenance line at Robins AFB, Ga. In July, the work conducted under this contract will reside in Boeing Global Services, a new dedicated services business focused on the needs of global defense, space and commercial customers.



This contract is part of the Boeing Captains of Industry (BCOI) initiative. Through BCOI, Boeing provides parts, engineering and logistical support for 11 Boeing-built aircraft platforms.



