Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and the Lion Air Group today announced a commitment for 50 737 MAX 10 airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The announcement, valued at approximately $6.24 billion at list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once finalized.



"The 737 MAX family of airplanes is the perfect combination of single-aisle aircraft for the Lion Air Group, with their new level fuel-efficiency as well as range and capacity capabilities," said Lion Air Group President Edward Sirait. "The Lion Air Group was first in the world to put the 737 MAX 8 into service and the first to order the 737 MAX 9, and we continue to lead the way again with this commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s and help launch the latest version of the 737."



The Lion Air Group is one of the world's largest Next-Generation 737 operators and previously ordered 201 MAXs. The airline is also the launch customer of the 737 MAX 9 and its subsidiary, Malaysia-based Malindo Air was the first airline to take delivery and operate the 737 MAX 8 in commercial service.



"Boeing is honored that the 737 family of airplanes continues to play an integral role in the Lion Air Group's fleet and growth strategy," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. "This commitment is a testament to the capabilities of the 737 MAX family of airplanes and we look forward to delivering both the 737 MAX 9 and MAX 10 to them in the coming years."



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, SpiceJet Announce Commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and SpiceJet today signed a memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX airplanes. The agreement, valued at $4.7 billion at current list prices, is split evenly between 20 new orders for the 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of the low-cost carrier's 737 MAX 8 airplanes from its existing order to 737 MAX 10s.



The order will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once finalized.



"As a Boeing 737 operator and current customer of the 737 MAX, we are proud to be a part of the launch of the 737 MAX 10 and to be the first airline in India to order the newest version of the 737, which will enable us to maximize revenue on our dense routes while having a lower unit seat cost," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. "With the introduction of our 737 MAXs next year, we will be able to further expand our network, while keeping our costs low for our customers."



SpiceJet operates a fleet of 35 Next-Generation 737s and 19 Bombardier Q400s. The carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to 100 airplanes by 2020 and looks to expand regionally with the new 737 MAX family of airplanes. SpiceJet will take delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018.



"SpiceJet continues to be an aviation leader and strong Boeing partner, and we are honored to have them join 737 MAX 10 launch group," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. "The additional 20 737 MAX 8s and capacity provided by these 20 new 737 MAX 10s will allow SpiceJet to offer even more passengers their award-winning on-board experience, while the airplane's efficiency will keep SpiceJet profitable."



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, GECAS Announce Order for 20 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric, today announced an order for 20 737 MAX 10s at the Paris Air Show, converting 20 of its current MAX orders to the larger MAX 10.



"This 737 MAX 10 order further enhances our fleet with the newest technology, offering our customers commonality along with increased range and available seating," said Alec Burger, President and Chief Executive Officer of GECAS. "Combining the increased capacity of the 737 MAX 10 and the CFM International LEAP-1B engines offers our customers many benefits."



GECAS has 170 737 MAX airplanes on order, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.



"Simply put, the 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable airplane the single-aisle sector has ever seen," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. "GECAS understands the benefits the 737 MAX 10 will bring to its customers across the globe. We appreciate their continued confidence in the 737 MAX family."



Like all of Boeing's 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is a world leader in aviation leasing and financing. With 50 years of aviation finance experience, GECAS offers a wide range of aircraft types including narrow-bodies, wide-bodies, regional jets, turboprops, freighters and helicopters, plus multiple financing products and services including operating leases, purchase. GECAS owns or services a fleet of over 1,950 aircraft (1,660 fixed wing/306 rotary wing) in operation or on order. GECAS serves 264 customers in over 75 countries from a network of 26 offices.



Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing Announce Commitment for 20 737 MAX Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Tibet Financial Leasing today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 20 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The airplanes, including 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8 airplanes, are valued at approximately $2.5 billion at current list prices.



"Our intention to purchase the 737 MAX reflects the strong customer feedback we have received," said Wang Yanjun, President of Tibet Financial Leasing. "It is natural to start our aviation leasing business with the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history. We are confident that our customers will be satisfied with the efficiency, economics, flexibility and passenger comfort that the 737 MAX promises to deliver."



Tibet Financial Leasing was established as the first financial leasing company in Tibet Autonomous Region in 2015, with approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission. Tibet Financial Leasing is registered in Lhasa Economic and Technological Development Zone. The existing registered equity capital of Tibet Financial Leasing is RMB 3 billion.



"We are delighted to welcome Tibet Financial Leasing as a new Boeing customer and a launch customer of the newest 737 MAX family member," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "As leasing companies are playing an increasingly important role in the world's aviation sector, we are proud to support Tibet Financial Leasing's takeoff and future expansion."



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by the introduction of a smaller, long-range MAX 7 and a 200-seat 737 MAX 8. The MAX 10 will be introduced in the 2020 time frame.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, TUI Group Announce Selection of 18 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and TUI Group, the world's number one tourism business, today announced its selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show. TUI Group already had 70 unfilled orders for the 737 MAX and will convert 18 of these existing orders to the 737 MAX 10. The leisure group is the first European operator to select the latest member of the 737 MAX family of airplanes.



"Being the first to fly the new larger 737 MAX 10 in Europe means we'll be able to take more customers on holiday in the most advanced, most comfortable and most fuel-efficient aircraft," said David Burling, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for TUI Group Airlines. "The continued modernization of our fleet and the delivery of the new 737 MAX, now including the 737 MAX 10, will support the delivery of TUI's commitment to reducing the carbon intensity of our operations."



TUI Group aims to operate Europe's most carbon efficient airlines and has committed to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by a further 10 percent by 2020.



The 737 MAX 10 is the largest member of the 737 airplane family, the world's best-selling jetliner family.



The MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat-mile cost ever in a commercial aircraft. The 737 MAX 10 has more range than today's Next-Generation 737s and substantial fuel efficiency and economic advantages over heavier competing models, including five percent lower trip cost and five percent lower seat-mile cost.



"The 737 MAX 10 will provide TUI with the lowest seat costs of any single-aisle airplane in operation today," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are honored that TUI Group is the first European customer to select the 737 MAX 10 and are confident it will play an integral part in its continued success."



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



Along with the 737 MAX, TUI Group has unfilled orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners. The Group also has 50 options for the 737 MAX and has converted 10 of these to the 737 MAX 10. The Group will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in January 2018.





TUI Group, domiciled in Hanover and Berlin, is the largest integrated tourism group worldwide. The Group operates six airlines across Europe and operates approximately 150 medium and long-haul aircraft, including more than 100 Next-Generation 737s and 15 787s. TUI serves more than 20 million customers in 180 destinations around the world, employing more than 67,000 people.



