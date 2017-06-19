GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) Orders 100 A320neo Aircraft

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric has signed a firm order for 100 A320neo Family aircraft at the 52nd International Paris Air Show. GECAS has selected CFM’s LEAP-X engine for all 100 A320neo Family aircraft.



This new order brings the total number of Airbus aircraft ordered by GECAS to almost 600 aircraft. Of these 220 are A320neo Family aircraft.



“The A320neo aircraft is an excellent product. GECAS is pleased to make this additional commitment for A320neos to meet strong customer demand for this type,” said Alec Burger, President and CEO of GECAS, “The A320neo family aircraft powered by CFM’s LEAP-1A engines, with now proven increased fuel efficiencies, longer range and higher seating capacity will continue to be one of our core assets in our lease portfolio. The A321 version has also gained strong acceptance from customers in various new markets proving the versatility of the type.”



“GECAS’ renewed order of our best-selling A320neo aircraft, underscores the continuing strong market demand for these fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft. “The unmatched, low operating costs and appeal of the A320 Family make it a strong asset in GECAS’ portfolio.”



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,000 orders received from over 90 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



ALC Inks Order for 12 Additional A321neo Aircraft

PARIS --- Air Lease Corporation, the Los Angeles based aircraft leasing company, has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow.



The incremental order takes the number of aircraft which ALC has taken delivery of or ordered from Airbus to 279, of which 70 are widebodies and 209 single-aisles.



“The market for A321neos is strong and our customers want more aircraft. This latest order for additional NEOs will fill our customer placement commitments,” said John L. Plueger, Air Lease Corporation’s CEO and President.



“The A321neo is delivering substantial fuel burn savings and that is good for the bottom line for operators and for lessors alike. Unbeatable operating economics married with the best in class comfort levels makes the NEO the aircraft of choice – after all 60 percent market share speaks for itself,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer, Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “



"The A321neo is delivering substantial fuel burn savings and that is good for the bottom line for operators and for lessors alike. Unbeatable operating economics married with the best in class comfort levels makes the NEO the aircraft of choice – after all 60 percent market share speaks for itself," said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer, Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. "





