Boeing Launches Larger Capacity 737 MAX 10 at 2017 Paris Air Show

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing announced the launch of the 737 MAX 10 as the newest member of the 737 MAX family today at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The 737 MAX 10 will have the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle airplane ever produced.



The airplane has gained wide market acceptance with more than 240 orders and commitments secured from more than 10 customers worldwide. Customers will be announcing order details throughout the week.



"The 737 MAX 10 extends the competitive advantage of the 737 MAX family and we're honored that so many customers across the world have embraced the outstanding value it will bring to their fleets," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. "Airlines wanted a larger, better option in the large single-aisle segment with the operating advantages of the 737 MAX family. Adding the 737 MAX 10 gives our customers the most flexibility in the market, providing their fleets the range capability, fuel efficiency and unsurpassed reliability that the 737 MAX family is widely known for."



The 737 MAX 10 continues the MAX family's range advantage over competing models and will deliver five percent lower trip costs and five percent lower seat-mile costs.



Design changes for the 737 MAX 10 include a fuselage stretch of 66 inches compared to the 737 MAX 9 and levered main landing gear. The airplane has the capacity to carry up to 230 passengers.



Other changes include a variable exit limit rating mid-exit door, a lighter flat aft pressure bulkhead and a modified wing for low speed drag reduction.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the 737 MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX continues to be the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders to date.



(ends)



Boeing Launches 737 MAX 10 Powered by LEAP-1B Engines

(Source: Safran; issued June 19, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing today launched the new 737 MAX 10 airplane powered by CFM International's LEAP-1B engines. The new model is scheduled to enter commercial service in 2020.



The current LEAP-1B engine configuration is capable of meeting the thrust requirements for the new airplane while delivering world-class fuel efficiency and asset utilization.



"We are honored to be given this opportunity to continue our very successful relationship with Boeing," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "The advantages of LEAP technology are currently proving themselves in airline service around the world and we are proud to bring customers unprecedented levels of fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility while maintaining the legacy of aviation's most reliable engine family."



CFM and Boeing helped change the face of commercial aviation in 1980 when the two companies signed an agreement making the CFM56-3 engine the exclusive powerplant for what became the Boeing 737 Classic. In 1993, Boeing launched the Next-Generation 737 family in 1993, and CFM was again selected as the exclusive engine supplier. When Boeing launched the new 737 MAX in 2011, it again turned to CFM to provide the engine. Overall, CFM engines power more than 12,000 737 aircraft, making it the best-selling engine/aircraft combination in aviation history.





The LEAP-1B engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.



-ends-

