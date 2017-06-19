The Armed Forces Ministry Continues the Modernization of the Homeland Air Surveillance System

(Source: French defense procurement agency, DGA; issued June 19, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On 19 May 2017, the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) announced the qualification of the Ground Master 406 radar (GM406, family of radars GM400) which has just been fitted to the Nice Mont-Agel site in the Alpes-Maritimes county and operated by the Air Force.



The installation of this latest-generation air defense radar is part of the SCCOA (Aerospace Operations Command and Control System) program, the contract for which was awarded to Thales in September 2012.



The GM406 radar, which operates in the S-band, is fully digital and is equipped with an antenna and a secondary interrogator (IFF). It ensures low, medium and high alert monitoring and warning missions. It is capable of detecting all types of aircraft at all speeds in a very large volume, in excess of 450 km in range and 30 km in altitude, under various environmental conditions (ground, sea and air clutter).



The Mont-Agel GM406 radar base is operated remotely from the Lyon-Mont-Verdun detection and control center. It participates, 24 hours a day, in the general mission of the Permanent Posture of Security (PPS), as well as to the management of military air traffic, providing information in 3 dimensions.



This is the second radar of this type to be qualified, after the first one at Kourou, in Guyana, which entered operational service in July 2016. Under the SCCOA program, 13 new radar bases of the GM400 family will be deployed by 2022, thus contributing to the renovation of the territory's aerial surveillance system.



The DGA presents the GM400 radar on the booth of the Armed Forces Ministry during the Paris Air Show.



-ends-

