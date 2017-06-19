Rosoboronexport to Unveil New Russian Combat Aviation Products at Paris Air Show 2017

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued June 19, 2017)

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, is bringing all Russian latest aircraft and helicopters to the International Paris Air Show 2017. One of the largest aviation exhibition in the world is to be held in Le Bourget, France, on June 19-25.



The Russian delegation is led by Director Dmitry Shugayev of the Russian Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation. Vladimir Artyakov is named the head of the joint Rostec-Rosoboronexport delegation, while Rosoboronexport’s team is entrusted to Sergey Kornev in charge of the company’s AF Special Equipment and Service Export Department.



“The Russian aviation equipment that Rosoboronexport is putting on display in Le Bourget is superior to its foreign counterparts in terms of cost-effectiveness, as well as capability of operating in the most complex environs and severe climatic condition. Attesting to this is the company's backlog worth $19 bln.,” says Sergey Kornev.



Rosoboronexport is setting up a joint Russian display covering a total area of 1,000 m2. Combining efforts of 15 defense companies, this will accommodate about 200 pieces of AF and AD equipment. Visitors of Rosoboronexport's booth C198 in Pavilion 2A will see 180-plus military products.



According to Rosoboronexport’s specialists, of all combat aircraft brought to Le Bourget the most promising future on the world market is facing the MiG-29M/M2 multi-role fighter, Su-35 multi-role supermaneuverable fighter, Su-30MK series aircraft, and Yak-130 combat-trainer.



Among helicopters the highest export potential belongs to the Ka-52 scout-attack gunship, Mi-28NE attack helicopter, Mi-35 attack helicopter with troop carrying capacity, Ka-226T light multi-purpose day-and-night helicopter, and Mi-26T2 heavy transport.



Also, Rosoboronexport is bringing modern Russian AD systems, namely the Antey-2500 SAM system, Buk-M2E SAM systems, Pantsir-S1 gun-missile system, and Verba man portable AD system. The Takhion and Orlan UAV systems are expected to gather crowds of foreign visitors as well.



Another noteworthy Rosoboronexport’s exhibit is the full-scale specimen of the LINS-100RS inertial navigation system. Being a joint product of the Russian and French specialists, the system is designed for retrofitting older designs and equipping aircraft developed from scratch, including fifth generation fighters.



Most of the exhibits have been deployed in combat, where they proved to be reliable, high-quality, and trouble-free. “The interest of foreign customers to modern Russian aviation equipment has been piqued by its performance demonstrated by the Russian Aerospace Force in Syria when it deployed precision air-launched weapons, as well as capability to deliver attacks far from the home bases within a wide range of altitudes and speeds. These are the most valuable features appreciated on the world market of combat aviation,” explains Sergey Kornev.



The special arms exporter is resolved to fulfill a rather extensive business program at the exhibition. They expect to meet government officials, representatives of the armed forces and business community of various countries, no matter what region of the world they belong to.



