Lockheed Martin Receives Contract for Sniper ATP, LANTIRN Sustainment

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued June 20, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Lockheed Martin received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide sustainment support for Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) and LANTIRN Navigation Pods.



Under the ID/IQ contract, FMS customers will place orders for repairs and returns, on-call technical support, depot activities and other sustainment efforts. Work on the five-year contract, which has a $200 million ceiling, will be conducted in Warner Robins, Georgia; Orlando and Ocala, Florida; and Santa Barbara, California.



"Enabling Sniper ATP and LANTIRN FMS customers to quickly and easily acquire sustainment support is critical," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "With the ID/IQ contract, our customers can address their unique sustainment needs based on the mission at hand."



Lockheed Martin previously established a $485 million Sniper ATP ID/IQ contract with FMS customers to procure pods and spares. To date, 14 customers have placed orders under that contract.



Sniper ATP is a precision targeting system chosen by the U.S. Air Force and more than 20 international air forces. LANTIRN navigation pods provide low-level navigation with terrain-following radar on international F-15 and F-16 aircraft.





