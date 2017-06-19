First Cut of Steel Sees a Major Milestone Achieved

Navantia; issued June 19, 2017

The first cut of the steel being used to build the Royal Australian Navy’s auxiliary oiler and replenishment ships (AORs) has been undertaken on 19th. June, following the successful completion of the critical design review.



Navantia was awarded the contract to construct the ships which will replace the Navy’s current supply ships HMA Ships Success and Sirius. The new AORs are scheduled to be delivered by 2019 and 2020.



Managing Director of Navantia Australia Francisco Baron said today marks an important milestone in the SEA1654 project.



"Today we have reached the first major milestone in the delivery of this key enabling capability to Navy”.



“Navantia understands the importance of meeting targets at the initial design and build stages to deliver a capability on time and on budget and that’s why the importance of cutting steel today, on schedule, is so important”, Mr Baron concluded.



Australian industry will play a key role in the build of the AORs with a minimum $120million of investment into Australian products, skills and expertise. As part of this, 4500 tonnes of the steel has been sourced from BlueScope.



Navantia Australia Board Member Warren King says Navantia’s engagement with Australian Industry to build the AORs highlights the capability and capacity of local businesses which has been further demonstrated in the build of the Navantia designed Hobart Class destroyers.



“We have a world class supply chain right here in Australia – it’s a combination of the right skills, right people and right attitude – that’s something Navantia Australia has come to know over the years engaged with the Australian supply chain.



Mr King says Navantia’s understanding of the Australian supply chain makes Navantia confident that their bid for the SEA5000 Future Frigates project will provide the best opportunities for Australian industry.



“Navantia sees our local industry as critical to the build of the Future Frigates and critical to the future success of a sovereign shipbuilding industry. It’s a relationship we at Navantia have invested in and will continue to develop to grow Navantia in Australia and to grow Australian industry.



In addition to BlueScope’s steel the AORs Integrated Platform Management System – the system that controls and monitors all the platform systems – will be built in Australia by NSAG, Navantia’s joint venture with Adelaide based SAGE Automation’s Hobart’s Taylor Bros will supply a range of services including hospital, laundry and galley fitouts while SAAB Australia will supply the combat management systems and Raytheon Australia will supply the communications systems.



Navantia as full responsible for the sustainment of both ships for their first five years of operation is already working in the sustainment arrangements for the future ships which will imply a bigger presence in Sydney and the opening of an office in Western Australia to support and maintain both ships.



