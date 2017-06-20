IAI Successfully Completes Operational Firing Trial of the LORA Weapon System

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued June 20, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed a firing trail with LORA (Long-Range Artillery weapon system) as the conclusive stage of several deals that involve the system. The experiment consisted of launching a long-range LORA missile to a pre-planned target. IAI's LORA weapon system will be at focus at Paris Air Show 2017.



LORA is an artillery weapon system which consists of a long-range tactical ground-to-ground missile developed by IAI's MALAM division. It is intended for strike scenarios with a range of up to 400 km and boasts precision range of 10 meters or better. The LORA missile weighs approx. 1,600 kg.



During the trail the ground version of the artillery weapon system was positioned on a naval vessel far out in the sea, in compliance with safety requirements for trails of this kind. The missile was launched from an operational system that consists of a command trailer and ground launcher. Following the launch, the missile has navigated its course to the target, striking the designated target with high precision. Both the weapon system and the missile have successfully met all objectives.



Joseph Weiss, IAI president and CEO, said, "This trail has demonstrated the advanced capabilities of LORA, the weapon system developed by IAI. LORA complements the range of missile system developed by IAI to round up our fulfilment of our customers' needs."



Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group said: "This was one of the most complexed trails we held over the past few years and a technological breakthrough for IAI's missile development operations. The trail was held according to a full operational outline, including an assessment of the system's maneuvering, assault and precision capabilities. The impressive results attest for the system's maturity and advanced capabilities."



Levy added, "I would like to thank Israel's navy, air force, SIBAT and Ministry of Defense for the unusual collaboration which was reflected in the outstanding system performance in this trail."



-ends-

