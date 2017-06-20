U.S. Conducts Bilateral Missions with Japan, Republic of Korea

(Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued June 20, 2017)

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam --- Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a 10-hour mission, flying in the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, June 20, 2017.



During the mission, the B-1s were joined by Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15s as well as Republic of Korea Air Force F-15s, performing two separate bilateral missions.



These flights with Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) demonstrate solidarity between Japan, ROK and the U.S. to defend against provocative and destabilizing actions in the Pacific theater.



-ends-

