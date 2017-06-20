Safran and Thai Aviation Industries to Support Royal Thai Armed Forces Helicopter Engines

Safran; issued June 20, 2017

Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) during International Paris Air Show to support helicopter engines operated by Royal Thai Armed Forces.



Royal Tai Armed Forces are operating Makila-powered H225M and Arriel-powered fleet of H125M, H145M, AS365N3+ and H155 in operation within the Royal Thai Air Force, Army, Navy, Police and Survey Department.



This MOU marks a new milestone between Safran and TAI after the signature earlier this year of a Global Support Package (GSP) to support Makila 2A1 engines operated by the Royal Thai Air Force.



Safran aims to deliver world-class services to guarantee engine availability; thus demonstrating that the GSP model is particularly well-suited to supporting the engine fleets of modern air forces.



This long-term agreement will be executed through TAI, the main aircraft repair and maintenance service provider in Thailand for the Royal Tai Armed Forces and Police. TAI, in partnership with Safran, will provide helicopter engine line maintenance, depot repair, inventory management and technical support expertise to ensure availability of the Safran Helicopter Engines' fleet in operation.



The Safran GSP contract optimizes turboshaft availability and enables military and parapublic operators to focus on their core activities. It guarantees availability at a fixed price per engine flying hour and provides the customer with high levels of autonomy and budget control.





Safran Helicopter Engines supports its 243 customers in Southeast Asia and Indian subcontinent through its Singapore-based subsidiary Safran Helicopter Engines Asia.





Safran is an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace and Defense markets. Operating worldwide, Safran has nearly 58,000 employees and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016.



Safran Helicopter Engines is the world's leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 72,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.



