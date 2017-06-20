China Eastern places $3.2 billion Order for CFM LEAP-1A Engines

(Source: Safran; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- China Eastern Airlines has placed an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 70 new Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order is valued at $3.2 billion U.S., including a long-term support agreement, and the airline is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2018. The aircraft order was announced February 2014.



China Eastern has signed a 15-year Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) maintenance agreement with CFM. Under the terms of the agreement, CFM will guarantee maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis.



China Eastern has been a CFM customer since 1984 and currently operates a fleet of more than 650 CFM56 engines.



"We are honored by China Eastern Airlines' continued confidence in CFM and our products and we look forward to introducing all of the benefits of the LEAP engine to their fleet," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM. "China Eastern and CFM have a long-standing relationship, and this engine selection demonstrates the continued confidence the airline has in our products and services."



Since the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo aircraft entered service in August 2016, the engine has been delivered to 14 operators worldwide. The fleet is delivering a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. To date, the fleet in service has logged more than 77,000 engine flight cycles and more than 145,000 engine flight hours while maintaining CFM's industry-leading reliability.





Based in Shanghai, China Eastern Airlines was the first Chinese airline to be listed on New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets in 1997. Currently, it operates a fleet of more than 600 aircraft with average age less than 5.5 years, making it one of the youngest major airline fleets in the world. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, CEA serves over 100 million passengers globally and ranks 7th in the world. Through an air network, CEA now reaches 1,052 destinations in 177 countries.



The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. This engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history and CFM has received orders and commitments for a total of more than 12,500 LEAP engines across all three models through May 2017.



(ends)



Air Lease Corporation Expands CFM LEAP-1A Fleet With $725 Million Order

(Source: Safran; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France ---- Air Lease Corporation today announced that it has selected CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine to power 25 additional Airbus A320neo family aircraft CFM values the order at $725 million U.S. at list price. The aircraft were originally announced in 2015 are scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2022.



Air Lease Corporation (ALC) specializes in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized leasing and financing solutions.



"We have been very impressed by what we have seen the LEAP-1A engine do in airline service," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Air Lease Corporation's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The fuel efficiency, asset utilization, and world-class reliability are going to make it a big asset in our portfolio."



"This order represents a big vote of confidence from ALC and we are delighted that they have chosen to further expand their LEAP fleet," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "The LEAP-1A has been doing phenomenally well in commercial service and we believe that follow-on order such as this one reflect the level of confidence the industry has in this product."



ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.



(ends)







Aviation Capital Group Orders CFM LEAP-1B Engines to Power New Boeing MAX 10 Aircraft

(Source: Safran; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) today announced an order with CFM International for LEAP-1B engines to power 20 of the new Boeing 737 MAX 10 model Boeing launched on Monday. CFM values the order at U.S. $580 million at list price.



"We are pleased to be a launch customer for the new LEAP-1B-powered 737 MAX 10 variant," said Khanh T. Tran, CEO of ACG. "We know from experience the level of fuel efficiency, quality, and reliability CFM-powered aircraft bring to our customers."



Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full service aircraft asset managers with approximately 426 owned, managed and committed aircraft, which are leased to approximately 100 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company.



(ends)









China Southern Places $1.50 Billion Order for CFM LEAP-1A Engines

(Source: Safran; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- China Southern Airlines has placed an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 50 new Airbus A320neo aircraft. The order is valued at nearly $1.50 billion U.S. and the airline is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2018. The aircraft order was announced 2014.



China Southern was one of CFM's first customers in China and has been operating CFM56-powered aircraft for more than 30 years.



"China Southern and CFM have been together for a very, very long time," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM. "They have been with us from the very beginning, when the first CFM56 engines began operating in China and the fleet has continued to grow since then. We are obviously very pleased and honored that they have chosen to extend that relationship even further with the selection of the LEAP-1A engine."



Headquartered in Guangzhou, China Southern Airlines operates the largest aircraft fleet in China, with more than 700 passenger and cargo aircraft. The airline is ranked the laregest in Asia and the 4th in the world (Data: IATA, in terms of fleet size). The airline operates more than 2,000 daily flights to 208 destinations in 40 countries and regions across the world. Through close cooperation with its SkyTeam member airlines, China Southern's network spans 1,062 destinations to 177 countries and regions.



-ends-

