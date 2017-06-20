Boeing, Avolon Announce Commitment for 75 737 MAX 8s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 75 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The commitment, valued at $8.4 billion at list prices, will bolster Avolon's single-aisle portfolio to meet growing customer demand in that market segment. The MOU also includes purchase rights for an additional 50 737 MAX 8s.



The agreement will be reflected on the Boeing orders and deliveries website once finalized.



"This order represents the single largest order that Avolon has placed with Boeing to date and underlines the scale of our ambition and the strength of our business," said Avolon CEO, Dómhnal Slattery. "Our strategy is to maintain an industry leading portfolio of young, modern and fuel-efficient aircraft. We were pleased to deliver the world's first ever 737 MAX 8 this year and the addition of a further 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft reflects our commitment to our customers to have a product offering built around the most technically advanced and efficient aircraft available in the market."



Based in Dublin, Ireland, Avolon is one of the leading aircraft leasing firms in the world. With an aircraft portfolio that number more than 850 airplanes in service and on order, Avolon manages one of the largest, as well as the youngest fleets in the world.



"We are honored to partner with Avolon for new 737 MAX airplanes as they look to strengthen their position as one of the world's premier commercial airplane lessors," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister. "Today's announcement is a testament to the market-leading efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort the 737 MAX will provide to our customers and the flying public for many years to come."



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, Okay Airways Announce Order for 15 737 MAX Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Okay Airways announced today an order for 15 737 MAX airplanes, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices.



The order consists of eight 737 MAX 10s and seven 737 MAX 8s. Okay Airways becomes one of the launch customers of the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of the MAX family.



The airline also signed a memorandum of understanding for five 787-9 Dreamliners as part of its long-term fleet strategy and expansion.



"We are committed to investing in our aircraft fleet in order to keep growing ahead of the market and enhancing our customers' flying experience," said Wang Shusheng, chairman of Okay Airways. "These new airplanes are expected to deliver extraordinary efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in their segment market, making them very compelling for us in our fleet growth and network expansion."



"We are very pleased to welcome Okay as a launch customer of the 737 MAX 10 and a new customer of the 787-9 Dreamliner," said Ray Conner, Vice Chairman of The Boeing Company. "We also appreciate Okay's reaffirmation of additional 737 MAX 8s, which represents the heart of the single-aisle market. We value our longstanding partnership and look forward to delivering these airplanes to support their ambitious growth plans."



This order will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.



Okay Airways is headquartered in Beijing with its main hub at Tianjin Binhai International Airport. Its all-Boeing jetliner fleet includes 17 Boeing 737-800s, four Boeing 737-900ERs and one Boeing 737-300 Freighter, which serves more than 50 domestic and regional destinations.



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by the introduction of a smaller, long-range MAX 7 and a 200-seat 737 MAX 8. The MAX 10 will be introduced in the 2020 time frame.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features that bring the economics of large jet transports to the middle of the market. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has flown more than 167.6 million people on more than 610 unique routes around the world, saving an estimated 15.6 billion pounds of fuel.



Boeing, Blue Air Announce Order for Six 737 MAXs

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Blue Air today announced an order for six 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website.



The Romanian carrier will also lease a further six 737 MAXs and six Next-Generation 737-800s from Air Lease Corporation.



"Our many years of partnership with Boeing and operating the 737 has resulted in unmatched operational reliability, a leading safety record and an increase in passenger numbers that has enabled Blue Air to grow into the leading airline airline in Romania," said Gheorghe Racaru, general manager of Blue Air. "The 737 MAX will help shape the future of Blue Air, allowing us to fly to new, further destination whilst continuing to keep our fares low for our passengers due to the incredible efficiencies of the airplane."



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market, capabilities that perfectly match with Blue Air's Smart Flying strategy.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders from 87 customers worldwide. The 737-800 is the best-selling version of the successful Next-Generation 737 family.



"We are delighted to announce Blue Air as Romania's first 737 MAX customer," said Monty Oliver, vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX is ideally suited to Blue Air and the market it serves, increasing revenue potential all with improved operating efficiencies."



As Romania's leading airline company, Blue Air was founded in Bucharest in 2004 and developed throughout the years to become a pan-European Smart Flying operator with bases in Romania, Italy, the United Kingdom and Cyprus.



Since 2016, it has become the largest Romanian by scheduled passengers flown, operating flights to more than 100 destinations in 16 countries. The Smart Flying model provides superior passenger satisfaction through proven safe operations, reliable wide network schedule and customer-centric approach offering guests an affordable and friendly experience.



Boeing, ACG Announce Order for 20 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Aviation Capital Group (ACG) today announced an order for 20 737 MAX 10 airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order, valued at $2.49 billion at list prices, adds ACG to the growing launch group of the newest, largest member of the 737 MAX family.



"As a long-standing Boeing partner, we are pleased to be a launch customer for the new 737-10 variant," said Khanh T. Tran, CEO of ACG. "This order further underscores our commitment to ACG's growth strategy and provides us flexibility with this new variant of the proven, successful family of Boeing 737 aircraft."



ACG is already a part of the 737 MAX family with 60 current orders, including a mix of MAX 8s and MAX 9s. The addition of the 737 MAX 10 will provide ACG's customers with more capacity and the lowest costs per-seat of any single-aisle airplane.



"ACG is a proven fleet strategy solutions provider to airlines across the globe, and the 737 MAX 10 will bring even more benefits to their impressive portfolio," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We appreciate ACG growing their 737 MAX fleet by joining us in the launch of the new 737 MAX 10."



Like all of Boeing's 737 MAX models, the 737 MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



