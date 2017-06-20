Boeing, United Airlines Announce Order for 100 737 MAX 10s

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and United Airlines today announced an agreement at the 2017 Paris Air Show to convert 100 of its current 737 MAX orders into 737 MAX 10s, becoming the largest single 737 MAX 10 customer in the world.



United also announced an order for four additional 777-300ER aircraft.



"The 737 MAX 10 will enable us to continue using larger and more efficient aircraft within our domestic network and better meet the needs of our customers today and into the future," said Andrew Levy, United Airlines executive vice president and chief financial officer.



"The addition of this advanced aircraft to our fleet will enable us to continue to offer the state-of-the-art flying experience our customers expect when traveling with us," said Gerry Laderman, United Airlines senior vice president of finance, procurement and treasurer.



United expects to begin taking delivery of the 737 MAX 10 in late 2020.



United has flown nearly every version of the 737 that Boeing has produced. The new 737 MAX 10 will add to that legacy, providing United with another in a long line of highly successful aircraft.



"We're excited that our long partnership with United will extend far into the future," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister. "The 737 MAX 10 will provide even more flexibility to United's route schedule and will bring to their operation the best economics of any airplane in the single-aisle segment. We're proud that United's 777-300ER fleet continues to grow."



United has now ordered a total of 18 777-300ERs and began taking delivery of the aircraft last year. The 777-300ERs feature the airline's all-new United Polaris business class, featuring custom-designed, exclusive-to-United seats, an elevated dining experience, new custom bedding from Saks Fifth Avenue and new amenity kits.



Like all of Boeing's 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver superior efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, CALC Announce Order for 50 737 MAXs

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) today announced an order for 50 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The agreement includes an order for 15 of the new 737 MAX 10, which was launched Monday at the show. This order is CALC's first direct purchase from Boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices.



"We are delighted to announce this new engagement with Boeing. This large order of one of the newest and most popular aircraft will support the acceleration of CALC's business expansion," said Mike Poon, CEO of CALC. "Over the past decade, CALC has grown from being a market leader in China's aircraft leasing industry to becoming one of the most important players in the global aviation market, and we are proud of the progress made to enhance and significantly sharpen our financing and placing capabilities.



“CALC now has a strong team in place that is looking to capture global opportunities, and we are actively expanding and diversifying our fleet portfolio to meet the varying needs of airlines customers in this dynamic market. Our strong order book is a valuable asset that is supporting our global expansion strategy, and we will continue to strengthen our future delivery pipeline in collaboration with aircraft manufacturers, among other aviation partners."



CALC currently owns a fleet of 89 aircraft. With this new order, its outstanding order book now consists of 139 aircraft, putting the company on track to deliver a total of no less than 230 aircraft by 2023.



CALC has explored a variety of financing channels to ensure flexibility for its global expansion. In addition to its long-standing relationship with Chinese and international banks, CALC has been an active player in the bond market, having issued three batches of senior unsecured bonds in the aggregate amount of US$1.1 billion over the past 18 months. The Group has also made disposal of finance lease receivables a recurrent business, enabling it to efficiently utilize equity and debt financing arrangement.

"CALC understands what the 737 MAX will provide to airlines when it comes to economics, reliability and passenger comfort," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We're especially proud that CALC is part of the MAX 10 launch, and we're honored that this is their first direct purchase from Boeing."



Like all of Boeing's 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, Japan Investment Adviser Announce Commitment for 10 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Tokyo-based Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd., (JIA) today announced at the Paris Air Show a commitment to purchase 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8s.



The commitment, valued at $1.12 billion at current list prices, will become JIA's first direct purchase of new airplanes. The order will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it has been finalized.



"With its clear performance advantages, the 737 MAX will make a great addition to our single aisle aircraft assets and will diversify our operating lease portfolio," said JIA president and CEO Naoto Shiraiwa. "We are proud to be here to deliver this message with Boeing and are convinced that the 737 MAX will provide us with a stronger competitive edge to contribute to our existing and future airline clients as an operating lessor."



JIA is an innovative Financial Solutions Provider, who is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Its Group activities include operating a lease business that manages a fleet of around 60 aircraft worldwide through its operating lease arm, JP Lease Products & Services (JLPS). The current managed fleet includes Next Generation Boeing 737s as well as Boeing 777s.



"We are honored to partner with Japan Investment Adviser on their first direct airplane purchase," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "JIA has been very successful in managing a large fleet of Boeing airplanes through JLPS and we are proud to welcome them into our 737 MAX family as our newest customer. This significant milestone will be the first of many as we look to build on our strong partnership going forward."



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.





Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd. (JIA) is an emerging financial services provider with a diverse business scope that ranges from operating leases to renewable energy and investment banking services, such as IPO and M&A advisory. JIA's mainstay is the origination and management of investment funds focused on operating leases and renewable energy through its wholly owned subsidiary, JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd.



Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines Announce Commitment for Four 787 Dreamliners

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) today announced a commitment for four 787-8 Dreamliners at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The announcement, valued at $918 million at list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



"The decision to order additional 787 Dreamliners represents significant growth opportunities for Azerbaijan Airlines," said Jahangir Askerov, president of AZAL. "As one of the leading CIS carriers, we look forward to expanding our network with proven performance capabilities that the 787 provides."



"Today's commitment opens a new chapter in our partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines," said Marty Bentrott, vice president of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia and Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are confident that the market-leading efficiency and comfort of their new 787 Dreamliners will contribute to Azerbaijan's fleet modernization plans and build onto their long-term success for many years to come."



Azerbaijan Airlines is a major air carrier and one of the leaders of the aviation community of the CIS countries. Total route network of the airline is 40 destinations in 25 countries. In 2016, Azerbaijan Airlines carried over two million passengers. Azerbajjan Airlines currently operates two Boeing 787 Dreamliners as well as a fleet of Boeing 757 and 767 airplanes.



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a family of super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features that bring the economics of large jet transports to the middle of the market. Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has flown more than 167 million people on more than 610 unique routes around the world, saving an estimated 15.6 billion pounds of fuel. Operators have opened more than 140 new routes worldwide with the 787 Dreamliner.



Boeing, Ryanair Finalize Order for 10 Additional 737 MAXs

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Ryanair finalized an order today for 10 additional 737 MAXs at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order is valued at more than $1.1 billion at current list prices.



The Irish low-cost carrier now has 110 unfilled orders with 100 options for the higher capacity 737 MAX 8, as well as 65 Next-Generation 737-800s.



"We are pleased to announce this purchase of 10 additional Boeing 737 'Gamechanger' aircraft, on top of our existing firm order for 100 737 MAXs, with a further 100 options remaining," said Ryanair's Chief Operations Officer, Mick Hickey. "This all new MAX 737 aircraft has 8 more seats than our current 189 seat Boeing 737-800s and incorporates the latest technology engines and winglets which reduces fuel consumption and noise emissions, ensuring we remain Europe's greenest, cleanest airline. Ryanair is proud to partner with Boeing and has operated an all-Boeing fleet since 1994."



Ryanair is an all-Boeing operator and launched the higher capacity 737 MAX 8 in late 2014 with an order for 100 airplanes. The airplane will provide Ryanair with 197 seats, increasing revenue potential and providing airlines like Ryanair with up to 16 percent better fuel efficiency per seat than today's most efficient single-aisle airplanes.



"The 737 MAX with 197 seats provides Ryanair with the perfect solution for its additional capacity requirements as it strives to carry 200 million passengers per year by the middle of the next decade," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 family has been the foundation on which Ryanair has revolutionized low-cost travel in Europe and we are honored that this iconic operator continues to grow in partnership with Boeing."



Ryanair carried 120 million passengers last year with 1,800 daily flights to more than 200 destinations. The Dublin based carrier is the largest 737-800 customer in the world and the largest Boeing operator in Europe. In March this year Ryanair took delivery of its 450th Next-Generation 737-800 and with today's announcement has ordered a total of more than 640 airplanes from Boeing.



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by the smaller MAX 7 and higher capacity MAX 8. The MAX 10 will be introduced in the 2020 time-frame.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



