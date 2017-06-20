Ethiopian Airlines Places Repeat Order for 10 A350-900 Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued June 20, 2017)

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, has placed an order for 10 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, enabling further development of its fast expanding long-haul route network.



Last June, Ethiopian Airlines became the first African carrier to operate the A350 when it took delivery of the first of 12 aircraft in order. Today the carrier operates a fleet of four A350s, two of which are on lease. Today's order tops-up the Addis Ababa-based carrier's fleet, enabling it to pursue its growth strategy and objectives over the coming years.



Ethiopian Airlines' A350-900s are configured in a two class layout seating 30 passengers in Business Class and 313 in Economy Class. The spacious, quiet interior and mood lighting in the cabin contribute to superior levels of passenger comfort and well-being.



"Operating the youngest fleet in the industry with modern and comfortable customer features in the cabin is one of the four pillars in our 15 years strategic road map, vision 2025, and this order placement for additional A350s is one component of this strategy. The performance, operational and cost efficiencies we have achieved with our initial A350-900s have resulted in these additional ten aircraft order placement and thereby suffice our ever-expanding global network. We will deploy the additional aircraft on our long haul routes connecting Addis Ababa with destinations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia," explained Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.



"Ethiopian Airlines' repeat order is a resounding endorsement of the A350, its suitability, flexibility and unmatched economics. We are delighted that innovative aircraft as the A350 are closely associated with the world's fastest growing and profitable carriers," said John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



The A350 features the latest aerodynamic design and materials, including its carbon-fibre fuselage and wings. It is powered by new fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Together, these advanced technological features translate into unrivalled levels of operational efficiency, with a 25 per cent reduction in fuel burn and emissions in addition to significantly lower maintenance costs.



To date, Airbus has recorded a total of 851 firm orders for the A350 from 45 customers worldwide, already making it one of the most successful widebody aircraft ever.





Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.



Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 95 international destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.



Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.



(ends)



Delta Orders 10 More A321s

(Source: Airbus; issued June 20, 2017)

After announcing orders for 30 incremental Airbus A321ceo aircraft just last month, Atlanta, Georgia (U.S.)-based Delta Air Lines has placed an order for 10 more of the aircraft. The agreement was announced today at the Paris Air Show.



Like previous Delta orders for the A321, the 10 aircraft announced today are for the Current Engine Option version of the largest Airbus A320 Family member. The airline took delivery of its first A321 in March of last year. Delta now has ordered a total of 122 A321s, each powered by CFM56 engines from CFM International.



“The A321 is fast becoming a favorite aircraft of our customers and employees alike,” said Greg May, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Supply Chain Management and Fleet. “Its excellent operating economics and customer capacity also make it a great fit for our U.S. domestic network.”



“This order for 10 more A321s from Delta shows yet again the confidence this great airline has in this great aircraft,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer – Customers for Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Passengers, airline crews and investors look to the A320 Family to deliver unsurpassed comfort, economy and reliability. We are most gratified to keep providing Delta with the aircraft platforms on which they can deliver their own, unique brand of ‘service and hospitality from the heart.’”



All of Delta’s A321s feature fuel-saving Sharklets – lightweight composite wingtip devices that offer up to 4 percent fuel-burn savings. This environmental benefit gives airlines the option of extending their range up to 100 nautical miles/185 kilometres or increasing payload capacity by some 1000 pounds/450 kilograms.



Many of Delta’s A321s are being delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama. The airline received its first U.S.-manufactured A321 last year. By the end of 2017, the Airbus facility in Mobile is expected to produce four aircraft per month, most going to Airbus’ U.S. customers.



As of the end of May, Delta was flying a fleet of 188 Airbus aircraft, including 146 A320 Family members and 42 A330 widebodies. Later this year, Delta will become the first U.S. airline to operate the new Airbus A350 XWB, or eXtra Wide Body aircraft. Delivery of Delta’s first A350 is slated for this summer.



(ends)









Viva Air commits to 50 A320 Family aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued June 20, 2017)

Viva Air, the Latin America low cost carrier group owned by Irelandia Aviation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for 50 A320 Family aircraft, comprising 35 A320neo and 15 A320ceo. The agreement paves the way for the group’s airlines VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru to base its fleet renewal and network growth on the A320 Family.



“Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do. This new fleet will allow us to continue leading the development of the low cost model throughout Latin America. We will be able to offer even lower fares thanks to further cost savings that these new aircraft will deliver,” said William Shaw, CEO and Founder of VivaColombia, a Viva Air company.



“Airbus is proud that Irelandia is once again entrusting the A320 Family with Viva Air’s growth and modernization strategy,” said John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer, Customers. “Viva Air will be able to rely on the unmatched productivity and fuel efficiency of the A320neo to renew its growing fleet and expand its network in Latin America.”



Viva Air recently launched Viva Air Peru, the sister airline of VivaColombia. Medellin-based VivaColombia operates nine A320 aircraft and Lima-based Viva Air Peru currently operates two, all with a capacity of 180 seats.



Viva Air is a Panamanian headquartered group created by Irelandia Aviation and led by Declan Ryan. Irelandia has successfully developed six low cost carriers around the world, namely Allegiant, Ryanair, Tigerair, VivaAerobus, VivaColombia and most recently Viva Air Peru. Combined, the airlines have a fleet of more than 420 aircraft and have carried over a billion passengers.



The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line. To date, the Family has won over 13,000 orders and more than 7,600 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide. With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319, A320 and A321), the A320 Family seats from 100 to 240 passengers. The Family features the widest cabin in the single aisle market with 18” wide seats in Economy as standard.



With over 1,000 aircraft sold and a backlog of nearly 450, almost 650 Airbus aircraft are in operation throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Since 1990, Airbus has secured over 60 percent of net orders in the region and in the past 10 years alone, Airbus has tripled its in-service fleet.



(ends)









45 A320neo Family for CDB Aviation

(Source: Airbus; issued June 20, 2017)

Dublin based CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC (CDB Aviation) has become Airbus’ latest customer for the A320neo signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 aircraft, consisting of 30 A320neos and 15 A321neos. Cabin configuration and engine choice will be made at a later date. In addition, 15 A320neo positions from CDB Aviation’s previous order will be converted to A321neo aircraft.



“We are investing in the A320neo because we believe our customers will benefit from such an advanced aircraft. These aircraft will strengthen our overall aircraft portfolio and assist in the growth of our customer base,’’ said Peter Chang, CDB Aviation President & CEO. “Today, our leasing platform is based on a strong funding source, strong team with global reach.”



CDB Aviation is on a fast track to becoming one of the world’s premier Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies.



“It is a pleasure to expand our partnership with CDB Aviation. This is another endorsement from the lessor community for the NEO, and takes our NEO customer base well over 90,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft Chief Operating Officer - Customers, John Leahy. “Our order book for the A320neo Family increases weekly and its 60 per cent market share is proof it is the single aisle aircraft of choice.”



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With more than 5,000 orders received from over 90 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



-ends-

