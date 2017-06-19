Rolls-Royce, Aviall Agree Contract to Support AE Defence Engines for Global Fleet Sustainment

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued June 19, 2017)

Rolls-Royce and Aviall, a Boeing Company, have reached a new parts sales and distribution agreement, initially worth $3 billion at list prices, to support the global fleet of AE defence engines.



Under the terms of the agreement Aviall will become sole sales and distribution provider of engine parts for all defence variants of the Rolls-Royce AE engine family around the world. Aviall already provides world-class service for the global operators of Rolls-Royce T56, M250 and RR300 engines, powering thousands of aircraft.



The AE family of engines comprises the AE 2100 turboprop, which powers the C-130J, C-27J and Shinmaywa US-2 aircraft; the AE 1107C turboshaft, which powers the unique V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft; and the AE 3007 turbofan, which powers the Global Hawk unmanned surveillance platform.



Dr Paul Craig, Rolls-Royce Director - Defence Services, said. “As the AE engine fleet grows and multiple international operators are added, Rolls-Royce continually looks for new ways to serve and provide more value to our customers. This new agreement with Aviall will ensure operators of AE military engines around the world will get the best parts distribution service available. It complements the Rolls-Royce focus of working with our customers to deliver availability and mission success.”



“We are pleased to continue expanding our relationship with Rolls-Royce through this exciting new agreement,” stated Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. “We look forward to utilising our integrated supply-chain network to deliver global parts and distribution solutions that create value and ensure mission readiness for customers operating the AE family of defence engines.”



The agreement will mean continued outstanding parts availability to both our fleet operators and our Authorised Maintenance Center network and keep AE defence engines in operation for years to come.



(ends)



Aviall Reaches New Distribution Agreement for Rolls-Royce AE Defense Engines

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing today announced, through its subsidiary Aviall, that it has reached a new parts sales and distribution agreement with Rolls-Royce to support its global fleet of AE defense engines.



Under this agreement, Aviall will become sole sales and distribution provider of engine parts for all global defense variants of the Rolls-Royce AE engine family. The new deal also builds upon Aviall’s current service and support of Rolls-Royce T56, M250 and RR300 engines.



"We are pleased to further expand our relationship with Rolls-Royce through this exciting, long term strategic agreement,” stated Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. “We look forward to utilizing our integrated supply-chain network to deliver global parts and distribution solutions that create value and ensure mission readiness for customers operating the AE family of defense engines.”



Paul Craig, Rolls-Royce Director - Defence Services, stated, “As the AE Engine fleet grows and multiple international operators are added, Rolls-Royce continually looks for new ways to serve and provide more value to our customers. This new agreement with Aviall will ensure operators of AE military engines around the world will get the best parts distribution service available.”



The AE family of engines compromises the AE 2100 turboprop, which powers the C-130J, C-27 J and Shinmaywa US-2 aircraft; the AE 1107C turboshaft, which powers the unique V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft; and the AE 3007 turbofan, which powers the Global Hawk unmanned surveillance platform. According to industry estimates the life cycle of the various platforms, has a potential value of over $10 billion.



Aviall operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply-chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries.





Headquartered in Dallas, Aviall is the world’s largest provider of new aviation parts and related aftermarket services. The company markets and distributes products for more than 240 manufacturers and offers approximately 2 million catalog items from 40 customer service centers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



From July 1, Aviall will be part of Boeing Global Services, a new dedicated services business focused on the needs of global defense, space and commercial customers.



(ends)







Aviall Enters Parts Agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 20, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing announced today, through its subsidiary Aviall, an exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with GE Aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines that power the F-16 aircraft for a select list of operators.



Aviall will assume distribution responsibilities including forecasting, ordering and delivering all original equipment manufacturer (OEM) genuine replacement parts for F110 engines. The agreement has a potential value of more than $1 billion over the life cycle of the program.



“We are very pleased by the continued confidence GE Aviation has shown by joining with us in another agreement utilizing our innovative and cost effective engine solutions in support of the F110 engine,” stated Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. “Our vast global footprint and strategically located material based on fleet demographics and utilization will provide a number of valuable benefits for F16 operators including enhanced forecast fleet demand, increased operational efficiencies and reduced operating costs. We look forward to growing our ever-expanding business relationship with GE and its customers.”



“This deal builds on our strategic relationship with Aviall that started with the J85 engine more than 11 years ago and sets the foundation for future opportunities,” said Cristina Seda-Hoelle, General Manager of Military Customer Services.



More than 3,200 F110 engines have been ordered worldwide since initial selection by the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1984, making it the best-selling engine for Lockheed Martin F-16C/D fighter aircraft. In addition to the USAF, 11 international forces fly F-110 powered aircraft.



GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company is a world-leading provider of commercial and military engines a, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft.



Aviall operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply-chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries.



Headquartered in Dallas, Aviall is the world’s largest provider of new aviation parts and related aftermarket services. The company markets and distributes products for more than 240 manufacturers and offers approximately 2 million catalog items from 40 customer service centers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



From July 1, Aviall will be part of Boeing Global Services, a new dedicated services business focused on the needs of global defense, space and commercial customers.



-ends-

