Joint Venture for the Production of Ka-226T Helicopters is Registered in India

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued June 19, 2017)

"Russian Helicopters" Holding Company, JSC "Rosoboronexport" (part of Rostec State Corporation) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) registered a joint venture for the production of Ka-226T light helicopters in India.



The agreement between the RF and India on the cooperation in the helicopter industry was signed in 2015. In accordance with the document, "Russian Helicopters" together with

JSC "Rosoboronexport" organize Ka-226T helicopter and its modification supplies to India and localization of production there in the quantity of 200 units, not less than 140 units of them shall be produced at the facilities of the joint venture in India.



The venture will perform final assembly and repair of helicopters, as well as act as an integrator of the Indian supplier chain.



Production of assemblies for helicopters will be located at the facilities of the Indian enterprises. Production plan of the joint venture envisages production of up to 35 Ka-226T helicopters per year with the possibility to increase production volumes.



It is planned that the assembly of Arrius 2G1 engines for the Indian Ka-226T will be organized at the joint venture of Safran and HAL established in 2016 to perform maintenance of the power plants.



"Registration of the joint venture is an important step in the program of Ka-226T production localization in India. Soon this enterprise will start its activities ensuring supplies of helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces. We reckon that such a successful example of close and mutually beneficial cooperation with our Indian colleagues will encourage also our other partners for interaction in such format", - Andrey Boginsky, Director General of "Russian Helicopters" Holding Company, noted.



Thanks to a co-axial rotor scheme Ka-226T has a large thrust margin and a high rate of climb, which increases helicopter hover ceiling. Aerodynamic symmetry and the absence of cross coupling in control channels make it significantly easier to pilot the helicopter, which is especially important when flying at the nap-of-the-earth altitudes. Such helicopter is more maneuverable in the whole range of flight speeds. Ka-226T helicopter is ideally suited to perform missions in mountainous regions and at high temperatures.



Superior flight performance and high level of survivability of Ka-226T helicopter is ensured, in particular, by the availability of two modern Arrius 2G1 engines produced by Safran Helicopter Engines that have sufficient power, which is very important in the conditions of high mountains and regions with hot climate. Even in case of failure or damage of one of the engines the helicopter can continue its flight with OEI. Ka-226T incorporated the best achievements of Kamov design bureau: modular design, which makes the helicopter genuinely multipurpose, simple piloting techniques, low vibration level, high reliability, flight safety and easy operation.





Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. In 2015 its IFRS revenues increased 29.5% to RUB 220.0 billion. Deliveries reached 212 helicopters.



