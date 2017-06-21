Stellwagen Orders C295 Transport Aircraft in Pioneering Deal

(Source: Airbus; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET --- Aviation financier and lessor Stellwagen, a 100% subsidiary of Acasta Enterprises Inc. (Acasta), a Canadian public company (AEF), has signed a firm order for 12 Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft in the first sale to a leasing company achieved by Airbus Defence and Space.



The agreement, which includes options for a further 12 aircraft, positions Stellwagen to address civil markets including the humanitarian sector, freight operators in austere environments, and government agencies such as search and rescue services.



The C295 is a nine tonne capacity, ramp-equipped, medium transport and mission aircraft in-service with 28 operators in 25 countries. Today’s agreement takes firm orders for the type to 198 and the options would take the figure past 200, reconfirming its position as the market leader.



Geoff Beattie, Chairman of Acasta, said: "This game changing agreement with Airbus for the unique C295 will transform Stellwagen, it also validates its business plan, demonstrates continued industry innovation and leadership and positions the Group to further develop the commercial market."



Stellwagen Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Brennan said: "The C295 is a remarkably capable and versatile aircraft. We have intensively studied the potential for its use in all civilian and humanitarian operations and we look forward to working with Airbus and operators throughout the world."



Airbus Defence and Space Head of Marketing and Sales, Bernhard Brenner, said: "This is a genuinely exciting agreement with Stellwagen which can open up new opportunities for the C295, create a new business model, and play a key role as our partner in reinforcing the aircraft’s market position."





Stellwagen is a fully-integrated provider of asset management, technical management and fleet and capital financing solutions to the global aviation industry and its investors. Stellwagen was formed in 2013 to fill a gap in the aviation finance market following the financial crisis. Since then, Stellwagen has also expanded into aircraft servicing and investment management.



