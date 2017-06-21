CFM Logs More than $27.3 Billion in Orders at 2017 Paris Air Show

LE BOURGET, France --- CFM International logged record orders at the 2017 Paris Air Show, receiving orders for 1,658 LEAP and CFM56 engines, in addition to long-term service agreements, at a value of more than $27.3 billion U.S. at list price.The company will leave the Show with a total 2017 order book of more than 2,850 engines and total LEAP orders on the books for more than 14,000 engines."This air show has far surpassed all of our expectations," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "It is highly gratifying and humbling to have so many airlines put their faith in CFM to power and support their single-aisle fleets. Now, it is our job to reinforce, every day, that they have made the right choice."CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. The LEAP engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history.(ends)

VEB Leasing Signs $1.2 Billion Agreements for CFM Leap Engines

(Source: Safran; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Russia's VEB Leasing today announced an order for CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 20 new Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft scheduled to begin delivery in 2019. In addition, the leasing company also has firm orders for LEAP-1B engines to power 22 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2018.



CFM values these two agreements at more than $1.2 billion U.S. at list price.



"We are very pleased by the prospect of introducing LEAP engines into our portfolio: said Iurii Gaichenia, acting general director of VEB Leasing, "The engine is building a very good reputation in service and we believe it will become a real asset for us and our customer,"



"We are very pleased to welcome VEB Leasing as our first LEAP-1A customer in Russia," said Gaël Méheust president and CEO of CFM International. "We appreciate their confidence in the LEAP product line and look forwarding to building on our relationship going forward,"The LEAP-1A engine entered commercial service in August 2016 and is providing its 14 operators with a significant improvement in fuel efficiency, significant reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. The LEAP-1B followed in May 2017. To date, the fleet in service has logged more than 77,000 engine flight cycles and more than 145,000 engine flight hours while maintaining CFM's traditional industry recognized reliability.





Joint Stock Company VEB-Leasing provides leasing financing of various transportation vehicles and technological equipment in Russia and internationally. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia. It is a subsidiary of State Corporation "Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank)".





The LEAP engine is a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines. This engine has experienced the fastest order ramp up in commercial aviation history and CFM has received orders and commitments for a total of more than 12,500 LEAP engines across all three models through May 2017.



-ends-

