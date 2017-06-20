Embraer Marks One Year of E190 Operations in Japan With E190 Firm Order from JAL

(Source: Embraer; issued June 20, 2017)

PARIS --- Embraer announced today, at the 52nd International Paris Air Show, that it has signed an agreement with Japan Airlines for a firm order of an additional E190 after Embraer marks one year of E190 operations in Japan.



Japan Airlines' subsidiary J-AIR made its first E190 revenue flight in May 2016. J-AIR currently operates seven E190s and 17 E170s – 24 E-Jets in total, with an additional eight E-Jets on backlog. The firm order has a value of USD 50.6 million, based on 2017 list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2017 second-quarter backlog.



"The E190s have added value to our fleet strategy by enhancing seat capacity and dual-class products on regional routes, stimulating demand and contributing to the revitalization of regional routes," said Tetsuya Onuki, President of J-AIR Corporation. "In our twelfth month of operations, the E190 fleet has shown a remarkable service reliability of 99.85%, enabling J-AIR to deliver on our on-time promise to customers."



"J-AIR's combination of E170s and E190s in its fleet has enabled the airline to sustainably develop new routes and offer better customer convenience and comfort to their customers" said Arjan Meijer, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "We are proud to see how the E-Jets add value to JAL's fleet strategy and we will continue to work hard to exceed their expectations."



J-AIR's E190 fleet is based at the airline's Osaka (Itami) base and features a dual-class arrangement with 95 seats, including the well-received Class J (business class) seats, and Free Video Program services for Wi-Fi devices. J-Air's E190s currently fly to seven routes in Japan now including service to Niigata from Osaka (Itami) and Sapporo which started from June 8 and network growth will continue to include cities like Tokyo (Haneda).



(ends)



KLM Cityhopper Orders Two Additional E190s

(Source: Embraer; issued June 20, 2017)

PARIS --- Embraer announced today at the 52nd Paris International Air Show a firm order for two additional E190s for KLM Cityhopper, KLM's European regional subsidiary. The firm order will be included in Embraer's 2017 second-quarter backlog and have a list price of USD 101 million.



These new aircraft will join the existing 30 E190s and nine E175s flying with KLM Cityhopper. Deliveries for the newly ordered aircraft are scheduled for 2018. When KLM Cityhopper's move to an all Embraer fleet is complete, the airline will have 49 E-Jets, the largest E-Jet fleet in Europe – 32 E190s and 17 E175s



"Our partnership with KLM Cityhopper is long and successful because we always strive to do better, and to offer our customers value beyond just the performance of ouraircraft." said Arjan Meijer, Chief Commercial Officer, Embraer Commercial Aviation. "Repeat orders from customers as prestigious as KLM Cityhopper must be celebrated, but also serve as a reminder to focus not just on aircraft manufacturing and technologies but on service and support. We're also proud that the Netherlands, Embraer's home base in Europe, is also the home of our largest European operator – KLM Cityhopper."



Boet Kreiken, Managing Director of KLM Cityhopper: "KLM Cityhopper's 67 destinations will soon be served by an all-Embraer fleet. At present, 38 of our 47 aircraft, operating 105,000 flights annually, are already Embraers. Our regional operations provide communities with essential connectivity between Europe's cities and the world beyond. Cityhopper is the key feeder airline for KLM's long-haul services and those of our 18 codeshare partners, which means it is mission critical. The 2x2 cabin configuration and the on-time and technical performance of our E-Jet fleet are key reasons for partnering with Embraer."



KLM Cityhopper started the process of replacing its fleet of venerable Fokker aircraft for E-Jets in 2008, in order to enhance the existing network and to permit the efficient development of new routes.





KLM Cityhopper is Europe's largest regional carrier. Each year, it operates more than 105,000 flights from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to 67 European destinations. By the end of summer 2018, KLM Cityhopper's fleet will consist entirely of Embraers, including 32 E190s and 17 E175s. This will give KLM the single largest Embraer fleet in Europe.



(ends)









Belavia Acquires Two Additional E-Jets for its Embraer Fleet

(Source: Embraer; issued June 20, 2017)

PARIS --- Embraer and Belavia Belarusian Airlines, the national carrier of Belarus, have announced today, at the 52nd Paris International Air Show, a firm order for two current generation E-Jets: one E175 and one E195 - both for delivery in 2018. The firm order, which has value of USD 99.1 million, based on Embraer’s current list price, will be included in Embraer’s 2017 second-quarter backlog.



The aircraft will join the four Embraer jets already operated by Belavia – two E195s and two E175s. The acquisition is an essential part of Belavia’s fleet renewal initiative; a core priority in the airline’s business strategy.



“Follow on orders such as this are important, not only because they demonstrate that the customer’s existing aircraft are performing well and delivering value to their business and their passengers, but also because it confirms that the Embraer team has done a good job in supporting the airline and their aircraft,” said John Slattery, President & CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.



“Embraer’s E-Jets family of aircraft has given Belavia the flexibility we need without the usual added complexity in engineering and training because of the technical commonalities between the aircraft,” said Anatoly Gusarov, Director General of Belavia. “Our existing Embraer fleet is performing with high dispatch rates and compelling economics – and our customers really enjoy the high levels of comfort the aircraft provides. Embraer was the clear choice for our continued growth. All the newly ordered planes will be painted in a new Belavia livery. Our passengers have already appreciated airline`s new design.”.



Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 130+ seats. The Company has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and the E-Jet families of aircraft. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged more than 1,700 orders and over 1,300 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft by operating across a range of business applications.





Belavia Airlines is the largest air carrier of the Republic of Belarus. It is based at the Minsk National Airport and carries out regular flights to 49 airports in 28 countries of Europe and Asia. The airline's fleet consists of 26 aircraft (five Boeing 737-800s, six Boeing 737-500s, seven Boeing 737-300s, two Embraer-175s, two Embraer-195s, four CRJ-100 / -200s).



(ends)









Fuji Dream Airlines Orders Up to Six E175 to Its All-Embraer Fleet

(Source: Embraer; issued June 20, 2017)

PARIS --- Embraer announced today, at the 52nd International Paris Air Show, that it has signed an agreement with Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines (FDA) for a firm order of three E175s, with purchase rights for an additional three aircraft of the same model.



This brings the total potential order to an estimated value of USD 274 million, based on 2017 list prices, if all purchase rights are exercised. The firm order will be included in Embraer’s 2017 second-quarter backlog.



FDA currently operates 11 aircraft - three E170s and eight E175s. In addition, FDA has also extended the agreement for Embraer’s Flight Hour Program (Pool) for up to eight years.



“In 2009, we started our airline operations with two E170s and since then, we have expanded our network within Japan and increased our flight frequency,” said Yohei Suzuki, Chairman and CEO of Fuji Dream Airlines. “Embraer’s E-Jets have been part of this journey and its reliability and performance has been outstanding. Our careful network planning, along with the E-Jets, has enabled us to profitably expand and deliver the best service to our passengers.”



The E175s will be configured in a single-class layout with 84 seats and will be equipped with the Autoland system to perform CAT III approach and landing in limited visual conditions. The E175s feature aerodynamic enhancements such as a new wingtip and other technical improvements that have a proven track record of reducing fuel burn.



“Beyond sales, today’s announcement is also the recognition of the strong partnership that started eight years ago between Embraer and Fuji Dream Airlines,” said John Slattery, President & CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “We have been working together to realize FDA’s dreams of expanding its network in Japan and bringing out the best in the E-Jets in terms of schedule reliability and reduced fuel burn achievements. We will continue to stand with Fuji Dream Airlines as they enter their next phase of growth.”



FDA and Embraer have also signed an extension of the Pool Program to cover its fleet of E170s and E175s, including these new orders. The program includes the advance exchange and repair management for more than 300 essential line replacement units of the aircraft. In 2016, FDA achieved a 12-month schedule reliability of 99.87% - one of the world’s highest among all E170 and E175 operators.





With aircraft based in Nagoya and Shizuoka, FDA operates six to eight flights daily per E-Jet to around 15 cities in Japan such as Fukuoka, Sapporo (Okadama and New Chitose) and secondary cities such as Hanamaki, Yamagata and Matsumoto. FDA is part of the Suzuyo Group which also owns an E-Jets full-flight simulator to provide pilot and fleet training for its staff.



-ends-

