Zagros Airlines Places A Commitment for 28 New Airbus Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued June 21, 2017)

PARIS --- Zagros Airlines, one of the leading domestic airlines in Iran, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the acquisition of 28 new aircraft, covering 20 A320neo and 8 A330neo aircraft.



The commitment was signed at the 52nd Le Bourget Paris airshow by Seyed Abdolreza Mousavi, Zagros Airlines CEO and Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft.



To date Zagros Airlines is the largest domestic single-aisle Airbus operator in Iran with 11 A320ceo Family aircraft.



“We are delighted to have been able to reach an agreement with Airbus for these new aircraft. We have been a loyal operator of the A320 Family and the performance, operational and cost efficiencies of Airbus aircraft was the selling point for us to order these aircraft”, said Seyed Abdolreza Mousavi. “This represents a practical step for Zagros Airlines’ fleet renewal as well as expanding our operations both domestically and internationally.”



“We thank Zagros Airlines for their trust in our most efficient single and twin-aisle product families. They will allow Zagros to modernise and expand its fleet with minimum change benefiting from our fleet commonality which is unique to Airbus,” said Fabrice Brégier.



The MoU is contingent upon all necessary approvals, including those from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Airbus will continue to act in full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) and associated rules.



As the world’s leading aircraft manufacturer, Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus has design and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, the UK, and Spain, and subsidiaries in the US, China, India, Japan and in the Middle East. In addition, Airbus provides the highest standard of customer support and training through an expanding international network.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016 it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats.



(ends)



Iran Airtour Commits to 45 A320neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued June 21, 2017)

PARIS --- Tehran based Iran Airtour Airlines, has become Airbus’ newest customer for the A320neo Family after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 aircraft at the Paris Air Show.



Celebrating 45 years since establishment, the carrier now has been added to Airbus’ list of new customers. Operating scheduled services to domestic and international markets, Iran Airtour will benefit from the new aircraft to modernise its fleet and expand its operations to domestic and international markets.



“The A320neo Family with its unique features enabling operational efficiency and reliability will contribute to our growth and expansion strategy,” said Majid Shekari, Chairman of Iran Airtour Airlines. “Our success as a domestic and regional airline will be reinforced by this investment in the world’s leading single-aisle aircraft”.



“This commitment for 45 A320neo Family aircraft demonstrates the confidence airlines have in our successful market leading single-aisle for its operational efficiency and unrivaled passenger comfort,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft. “We are delighted to add Iran Airtour as a new Airbus customer and we look forward to our long-term partnership”.



The MoU is contingent upon all necessary approvals, including those from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Airbus will continue to act in full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) and associated rules.



The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line. To date, the Family has won over 13,000 orders and more than 7,600 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide. With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319, A320 and A321), the A320 Family seats from 100 to 240 passengers. The Family features the widest cabin in the single aisle market with 18” wide seats in Economy as standard.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats.



-ends-









AirAsia to Order 14 More A320ceo; Additional aircraft to meet near-term growth on carrier’s regional network

(Source: Airbus; issued June 22, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- AirAsia has signed an agreement with Airbus to order an additional 14 A320ceo aircraft to meet higher than expected near-term growth on the carrier’s regional network. The contract, which is subject to AirAsia board approval, was announced at the Paris Air Show today.



Today’s announcement will see the total number of A320 Family aircraft ordered by AirAsia rise to 592, reaffirming its position as the largest airline customer for the Airbus single aisle product line. To date, 171 A320ceo and eight A320neo have already been delivered to the airline and are flying with its units in Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.



Tony Fernandes, AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer said, “Demand is very strong in AirAsia’s traditional countries, but now we have Indonesia, Philippines and India doing extremely well. The robust demand has led us to expand our fleet, and Airbus has been a great partner in finding us slots. We still need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach and are actively sourcing from the leasing market. The competitive environment is at its best, coupled with a stable oil price. With the lowest cost in the world, AirAsia is back on aggressive growth."



“We are pleased to announce our latest agreement from AirAsia,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “We are proud that the A320 Family has played an important role in the success of AirAsia, providing the efficiency and reliability needed for the airline to keep its costs as low as possible. We look forward to working with AirAsia as it continues on its exciting journey, enabling more people to fly, more often, and at affordable cost.”



The A320 Family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line. To date, the Family has won over 13,000 orders and more than 7,600 aircraft have been delivered to some 400 customers and operators worldwide. With one aircraft in four sizes (A318, A319, A320 and A321), the A320 Family seats from 100 to 240 passengers. The Family features the widest cabin in the single aisle market with 18” wide seats in Economy as standard.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of €67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-









WIZZ Air Signs Contract for 10 Additional A321ceo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued June 21, 2017)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc with its subsidiary, Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, has signed a firm contract for 10 A321ceos. The aircraft will be powered by IAE International Aero Engines AG’s V2500.



Wizz Air’s current fleet comprises 83 A320 family aircraft (64 A320 and 19 A321). The average aircraft age of 4.4 years is one of the youngest fleets of any major European airline. Wizz Air also has an order with Airbus for 110 new technology A321neo aircraft with advanced systems and engines for delivery from 2019.



Speaking at a press conference at the Paris Air Show, Wizz Air Chief Executive Officer, József Váradi commented: “We are delighted to add additional Airbus A321 aircraft to the Wizz Air fleet. Our already strong relationship with Airbus continues as we invest further in our growing fleet. Since its introduction at Wizz Air in November 2015, the Airbus A321ceo has delivered significant cost advantages and the re-designed interior has enhanced our great on-board service. Today’s order, together with the existing order for 110 ultra-efficient A321neo, will see Wizz Air take delivery of 140 new aircraft between now and 2024, as well as becoming the clear CEE low cost market leader.



“This repeat order by Wizz Air is a great endorsement for our leading product. The A321 is the largest member of our single aisle Family with unbeatable fuel efficiency and operating costs. It is the right aircraft at the right time for Wizz Air’s profitable expansion while their passengers keep enjoying the superior comfort of the widest single-aisle cabin in the skies,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer- Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



Wizz Air is the largest low cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe. As an all Airbus customer, Wizz Air currently flies 82 A320 Family aircraft and serves a network of over 500 routes from 28 bases connecting 141 destinations across 42 countries.



Wizz Air has been operating the Airbus A321 since November 2015 and currently operates 19 of the 230-seat ultra-efficient aircraft type with another 22 A321 aircraft to join the airline’s fleet by 2019. Wizz Air is one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe with one of best profit margins, these additional aircraft, together with the 110 firm-order. The A321neo aircraft already ordered, will see Wizz Air’s fleet more than double by 2024 allowing the airline to maintain its position as the largest low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe and driving its unit operating costs to become best-in-class.



The A321ceo is the largest member of the Airbus successful single aisle Family. Equipped with large wingtip devices dubbed Sharklets to reduce fuel burn, the A321 offers the best seat-mile costs in its class. Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320neo Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus’ 18” wide seats in economy as standard.



(ends)









Hi Fly Places its First Direct Firm Order

(Source: Airbus; issued June 21, 2017)

Hi Fly, a Portuguese airline specialising in worldwide widebody aircraft wet leasing, has placed its first direct firm order with Airbus for two A330-200s. Hi Fly is an all-Airbus operator and the two additional A330s will join its existing fleet of 14 Airbus widebody aircraft. The new A330s will feature a two-class cabin layout, seating 18 passengers in business and 256 in econom



The order will contribute to Hi Fly’s strategy for long-haul fleet replacement offering its customers - namely airlines, tour operators, governments, companies and individuals - the most cost-efficient and versatile widebody aircraft.



Paulo Mirpuri, Chairman and CEO of Hi Fly, said: “This acquisition is part of our strategy to renew our fleet and progressively own all the aircraft we operate. As a loyal Airbus operator, we are very much looking forward to the arrival of these new Airbus A330-200s”.



“We are pleased that Hi Fly has renewed its confidence in the versatile A330-200”, said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer - Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “In choosing the versatile A330-200, Hi Fly will offer its customers an aircraft that covers all ranges from short-haul to true long-haul while providing passengers with best in class comfort.”



The A330 is one of the world’s most efficient and versatile widebody aircraft with best in class operating economics. To date the A330 Family has attracted nearly 1,700 orders and over 1,300 A330 Family aircraft are currently flying with more than 110 operators worldwide. With an operational reliability of 99.4 percent and various product enhancements, the A330 Family is the most cost-efficient and capable widebody aircraft to date.



-ends-

