Boeing, Copa Airlines Announce Selection of 15 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Copa Airlines today announced an order for 15 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Airshow. With this announcement, Copa is one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10 airplane and will be the first airline in Latin America to operate the newest addition to the 737 MAX family.



Today's order is a conversion from a previous order of 737 MAX aircraft.



"Due to the long-term success we've had operating the Next-Generation 737, we had placed a sizable order of 737 MAX aircraft for our future, and the 737 MAX 10 provides additional flexibility for certain segments of our network," said Ahmad Zamany, Copa Airlines Vice President of Technical Operations.



Copa Airlines will use the airplanes to replace existing airplanes and support the carrier's plans for strategic growth. Copa will be the first airline in the region to operate the 737 MAX on deep South American and North American routes. The 737 MAX 10's operating economics and passenger comfort are ideally suited to Copa's route network.



"We are thrilled that Copa is one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10," said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane with the lowest seat costs ever and will help Copa grow their business and win market share in the competitive single-aisle market."



Copa Airlines allows passengers to make fast and convenient connections to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean through its Hub of the Americas in Panama City, the most internationally connected airline hub in the region. For the last four consecutive years, FlightStats has recognized Copa as "Best Airline in Latin America" for its on-time performance and service quality, and, for the last two consecutive years, the "Second Best in The World," by OAG.



The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history



Boeing, Xiamen Airlines Sign Memorandum of Understanding for 10 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Xiamen Airlines announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the 2017 Paris Air Show today for 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes, valued at $1.2 billion at list prices.



Xiamen Airlines will become one of the launch customers for the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of Boeing's 737 MAX family.



Xiamen Airlines will work closely with Boeing and relevant stakeholders to finalize the agreement for 10 737 MAX 10 Airplanes, which requires the approval of Xiamen Airlines' board of directors, the China Southern Airlines Company Limited's board of directors, as well as the Chinese Government.



Xiamen Airlines is an existing 737 MAX customer and plans to use the new airplanes with their subsidiaries, including Hebei Airlines and Jiangxi Airlines.



"We are honored to have Xiamen Airlines join the new Boeing 737 MAX 10 family and be an important member of the launch customer group," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The market-leading efficiency and reliability of the 737 MAX family will enable Xiamen Airlines and its subsidiaries to continue expanding both its domestic and regional networks. We are confident that the 737 MAX will complement Xiamen Airlines' world-class fleet of all-Boeing airplanes for many years to come."



Xiamen Airlines currently operates an all-Boeing fleet of more than 160 airplanes including nine 787 Dreamliners, 149 Next-Generation 737s and four 757 airplanes. The carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to 280 airplanes by the end of the decade and looks to expand regionally with the new 737 MAX family of airplanes.



Xiamen Airlines is a state-holding subsidiary of China Southern Airlines.



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, Malaysia Airlines Announce Order for 10 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines) today announced an order for 10 737 MAX 10s, valued at $1.25 billion at list prices, at the Paris Air Show.



The announcement converts 10 of the national airline's current 737 MAXs on order to the newest version of the 737 MAX family.



"We are very excited to announce our conversion of some of our 737 MAX 8s to 737 MAX 10s," said Peter Bellew, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Malaysia Airlines. "As competition and our business continue to grow, the superior efficiency and additional capacity of the 737 MAX 10 will allow us to keep differentiating ourselves and offer the best all-inclusive business and economy fares to our loyal passengers."



Malaysia Airlines has operated almost every derivative of the 737 airplane family and currently operates more than 50 Next-Generation 737s. In 2016, the national carrier announced an order for 25 737 MAXs.



"Boeing has been a proud partner of Malaysia Airlines for more than 40 years and we are honored they are joining the 737 MAX 10 launch group," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane offering the lowest seat costs ever, and will be a great complement to Malaysia Airlines' all single-aisle fleet of 737s as they continue to add capacity to their routes."



The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, Donghai Airlines Announce Selection of 10 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Donghai Airlines today announced the airline's decision to convert 10 737 MAXs on order to 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The order, valued at $1.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.



The Shenzhen-based carrier will join the 737 MAX 10 launch customer team as one of the first airlines in the world to introduce the newest member of the 737 MAX family.



"Donghai Airlines is honored to partner in launching the 737 MAX 10, which has increased capacity and the lowest costs ever for a single-aisle airplane," said Mr. Wong Cho-Bau, Chairman, Donghai Airlines. "We look forward to using the new model to play an important role in enabling us to expand operations and provide outstanding value to our customers."



Donghai Airlines started freighter operations in 2006 and expanded to offer passenger services in 2014. Donghai Airlines currently has a fleet of 15 Boeing 737-800s serving more than 35 cities across China. With an extended air-route network, the Shenzhen-based carrier plans to start international long-haul flights between 2021 and 2023 and grow its fleet to 100 airplanes by 2025.



"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Donghai Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airlines in China," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 10 will bring new levels of efficiency and greater in-flight experience to Donghai's existing all-Boeing single-aisle fleet."



The 737 MAX 10 will be the most profitable single-aisle airplane, offering the lowest seat costs ever. The entire 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



Like Boeing's other 737 MAX models, the MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Announce Memorandum of Understanding for 12 737 MAXs

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 21, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Air Lease Corporation announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 12 737 MAXs at the Paris Air Show. The MOU includes five 737 MAX 7s and seven 737 MAX 8s.



The agreement will be reflected on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



"With these additional 12 units, ALC's growing 737 MAX order book now stands at 130 aircraft - and we are placing them rapidly," said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, Air Lease Corporation. "Clearly the 737 MAX family is a winner for us and for our airline customers."



ALC was one of the first leasing companies to order the 737 MAX.



"ALC has been a strong supporter of the 737 MAX family since the very beginning," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737 MAX 7 will give ALC's customers the best airplane in that segment, built for long, thin and high-hot routes. The 737 MAX 8 will give them a wide advantage over the competition in the middle of the market."



The 737 MAX is the fastest selling airplane in Boeing history. The MAX family incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.





ALC is an aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline partners worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.



