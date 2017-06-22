MRJ Makes Debut in Paris

(Source: Pratt & Whitney; issued June 22, 2017)

It wasn't just any landing. The silky-smooth touchdown marked the first time Mitsubishi's MRJ made an appearance at the Paris Air Show.



Four test aircraft have been busy in rigorous testing in Moses Lake, Washington, as the program gets closer to carrying passengers in a few years. The sleek aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW1200G Geared Turbofan™ engines - engines that recently received FAA type certification. The engines also contain a number of systems and components from UTC Aerospace Systems. The nacelle is also built by UTC-Aerospace Systems.



"What you are seeing with aircraft is that they are becoming more integrated, and there's no better example of that, than the propulsion system," said David Gitlin, president of UTC Aerospace Systems.



"The Mitsubishi Regional Jet holds a special place in all of our hearts at Pratt because they were the first to select the Geared Turbofan for their new airplane," said Mary Ellen Jones, vice president sales, Americas, for Pratt & Whitney. "That spawned four other applications, the C Series, the A320neo, the Embraer E2 and the Russian Irkut MC-21. So Mitsubishi is the one with Pratt & Whitney that got this all started."



In Paris, it is a rare moment of rest for the aircraft and its advanced, fuel-efficient engines. The aviation world is not one to rest on past successes, but there is pride centered on the aircraft's performance and handling – but the work doesn't stop.



"I'm the lead for one of the aircraft, number four, we're going to get the second set of production engines, and uh, we're going to be doing a lot of systems testing, air start testing, windmill start testing, so a lot of engine testing coming up with performance and high angle of attack. We'll be doing some noise testing at various airports around the area to make sure we comply with latest noise and pollution requirements for the aircraft," said Martin Trout, test pilot for the MRJ.



