ATR: 89 Aircraft Sold Since the Beginning of the Year

(Source: ATR; issued June 22, 2017)

TOULOUSE, France --- ATR has received commitments for the purchase of 89 aircraft and options for 20 additional ones since the beginning of the year. These commercial results have enabled the regional turboprop manufacturer to achieve, in less than six months, a book-to-bill ratio in excess of one.



This week, on the occasion of the Paris Airshow, ATR has announced new deals that will enable both ATR 42-600s and ATR 72-600s to develop new markets, in China and Africa in particular. The manufacturer is also pleased to announce, today, two additional orders: one ATR 72-600 from Sweden’s BRA, which brings the airlines’ ATR 72-600 fleet to 10 aircraft, and one ATR 72-600 from Air Tahiti, a long-standing partner that has been operating ATRs for three decades. In total, five new deals have thus been announced on the occasion of the airshow.



Earlier this year, ATR signed a deal for 50 ATR 72-600s with the Indian carrier IndiGo, along with orders for 20 ATR 72-600s and 20 options with Iran’s national flag carrier, Iran Air. Since January, five customers have purchased ATRs for the first time, thus further strengthening ATR’s leading position and attractiveness among carriers operating in the regional sector.



The 89 orders booked since the beginning of the year are valued at over US$ 2.3 billion. As of today, ATR has a backlog of over 250 aircraft, correspondant to production for about three years.



Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, declared: “The level of sales we have booked in less than six months reflects a positive evolution in the market, and that the ATR aircraft are the optimal choice to open new routes at the lowest operating costs for airlines. No matter where there is potential for regional connectivity, our aircraft provide the best solution at the lower risks. Regional communities in China, India, Iran or Senegal are about to experience what the brand new ATR -600s can bring not only in terms of passenger comfort, but also in terms of business development”.





Founded in 1981, ATR is the world leader on the market for below-90-seat regional aircraft. Since its creation, ATR has sold over 1,500 aircraft. ATR aircraft equip the fleets of some 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Airbus and Leonardo. Based in Toulouse, France, ATR is well established worldwide with a large customer support and sales network, including Customer Service Centers, training centers and warehouses.



