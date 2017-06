Signing Agreement

(Source: Aselsan; issued June 22, 2017)

An agreement regarding domestic helicopter platform needs, has been signed between our Company and Undersecretariat for Defense Industries, valuing TL 11.500.000, and USD 12.300.000.



Within the context of this agreement, the deliveries will be made in between the years 2017-2021.



This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of Undersecretariat for Defense Industries which has arrived to our company on 21.06.2017.



