Tibet Financial Leasing Signs for 20 A321neo Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued June 22, 2017)

Tibet Financial Leasing signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 20 Airbus A321neos at the Paris Airshow to meet strong market demand for more modern and fuel-efficient aircraft.



“We are convinced by the technical innovations, as well as by the combination of comfort and economics provided by the NEO”, said Wang Yanjun, president of Tibet Financial Leasing. “Our goal is to expand our customer base nationwide and in the wider international region and to contribute to the development of civil aviation.”



Tibet Financial Leasing was established in 2015 as the first financial leasing company in Tibet Autonomous Region.



“Tibet Financial Leasing is our newest customer for the A320neo Family aircraft. Its airline customers will benefit from the unbeatable economics and in turn their passengers from the best in class cabin comfort for in all classes,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.



The A321neo is the largest member of the A320neo Family. It covers the entire market, from high density to long-range thin routes. There are currently over 1,400 units on order, accounting for 80 percent of the market share.



The A320neo Family incorporates latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices, which together deliver more than 15 percent in fuel savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 with further cabin innovations. With over 5,000 orders from more than 90 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo has captured 60 percent share of the market.



-ends-

