Army Electronic Warfare Technology Attacks and Causes Shift In Tank (excerpt)

(Source: Defense Systems; posted June 05, 2017)

By Katherine Owens

Army trainers successfully used cyber weapons and electronic warfare (EW) technology to thwart a simulated tank assault at a training exercise conducted at the Army National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.The exercise reinforced the need for the EW and cyber protection technology that is under development by entities such as the Army Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) and U.S. Cyber Command.“These tanks had to stop, dismount, get out of their protection, reduce their mobility,” said Capt. George Puryear, an Irregular Operations Officer at Fort Irwin. As a result, they were easily defeated.The cyber weapon used in the exercise specifically targeted the radio and wireless communication systems of the tankers. Cyber warfare can include both jamming of communication signals and hacker infiltration into networks, which they can then either disable or manipulate to relay false information to commanders from within their own networks. This capability was also demonstrated in the exercise at Fort Irwin, according to an Army official.Another aspect of cyber warfare explored as part of the exercise was infiltration of civilian networks in order to subdue a population and invade territory.For example, in one training exercise, a commander was tasked with occupying a simulated city and had “cyber activities going on inside the networks that exist within that city where they’ve been able to come in from a distance, exploit into those networks and then take over devices within that city,” said Brig. Gen. J.P. McGee.“Importantly, we’ve got leaders thinking through how do we adjust our planning process to do what we need to do to make sure we deliver the effect in the right place of the battlefield, the decisive fight may well be in the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner, Director of Operations at the Army RCO, at the 16th Annual AFCEA NOVA Army IT Day on June 1. (end of excerpt)-ends-