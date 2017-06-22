Taiwan's 2017 Quadrennial Defense Review in Context (excerpt)

(Source: Rand Corp.; issued June 22, 2017)

by Derek Grossman, Michael Chase, Logan Ma

Taiwan's Quadrennial Defense Review (QDR)—mandated for submission within 10 months after the presidential inauguration—offers an assessment of Taiwan's security environment and the ways in which the Ministry of National Defense (MND) plans to respond over the next four years. Published in March, Taiwan's latest QDR represents the third installment of this process and the first under President Tsai Ing-wen's administration.Our analysis of this document, specifically when compared with the 2013 and 2009 QDRs, reveals that the current iteration maintains a remarkable amount of thematic consistency in areas such as defense strategy, reform of the military service system, and defense budget constraints with earlier versions despite the transition of power to the opposition party in 2016.There is also considerable evolution in the focus on developing Taiwan's domestic defense industry under President Tsai. Perhaps one of the most significant changes is that the new QDR appears to reflect heightened uncertainty over the future course of U.S. policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the new QDR is more forward leaning than previous editions on the need for Taiwan to procure specific weapon systems to provide for its defense.First, regarding consistencies across QDRs, the MND's defense strategy at its core remains the same. Although the MND pitches a new catchphrase dubbed “resolute defense, multi-domain deterrence” (防衛固守、重層嚇阻), this should not be interpreted as being at odds with the previous adage that Taiwan seek to develop and maintain “resolute defense, credible deterrence.” Indeed, both strategies seek to deter or, if necessary, repel a Chinese attack against the island by developing key capabilities and enhancing the Taiwan military's ability to conduct joint operations.“Multi-domain deterrence,” however, reflects the MND's assessment of the potential battlefield implications of the Chinese military's reorganization in 2016. Beijing's heavy emphasis on cross-domain situational awareness and proficiency—most acutely displayed by its establishment of the PLA Strategic Support Force which combines cyber, electronic jamming, and space warfare—has likely convinced the MND of the need to complicate multiple forms of warfare simultaneously. Thus, the 2017 QDR emphasizes that Taiwan's armed forces should be able “to present multiple dilemmas to the enemy and deter aggression.” (end of excerpt)-ends-