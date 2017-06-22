Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 22, 2017)

Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $203,073,701 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to increase the design support requirements under a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-2128) for Columbia-class submarines (formerly known as the Ohio Replacement).



This is a joint Navy/United Kingdom (UK) Common Missile Compartment program.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (91 percent); Newport News, Virginia (7 percent); Quonset, Rhode Island (1 percent); and Bath, Maine (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2017.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); UK foreign military sales; and 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $203,073,701 will be obligated at the time of award and contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



