Boeing Displays MAX Momentum at Record Paris Air Show

The company launched the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of the 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide. This wide market acceptance endorsed the 737 MAX 10 as the industry's most efficient and profitable single-aisle airplane.



Commercial customers announced incremental orders and commitments during the week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes, valued at $74.8 billion at list prices.



Boeing revealed its 2017 Current Market Outlook, raising its 20-year outlook to more than 41,000 new airplanes, valued at $6.1 trillion. Boeing also forecasts significant growth in the Aerospace Services Market, projecting $2.6 trillion demand in commercial and government services for the next 10 years.



Boeing confirmed its new Global Services business remains on track to be up and running next month. Standing up a global services business will sharpen the company's focus and accelerate its capabilities expansion.



Boeing Global Services announced multi-year services agreements valued at up to $6 billion during the show. The announcements included:



-- Commercial Services: UPS ordered three 767 Boeing Converted Freighters; Monarch selected Boeing's Global Fleet Care (formerly GoldCare) and flight training services for its entire 737 MAX fleet; and Norwegian selected Boeing to provide all its flight training requirements across its Boeing fleet.



-- Government Services: Rolls-Royce reached a parts and sales distribution agreement with Aviall for support of its global fleet of AE defense engines; the Indian Navy chose Boeing to support its fleet of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft; and the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency signed a contract with Boeing to support its F-15 fleet.



Airplane Development Vice President Michael Delaney laid out the deliberate, disciplined and driven approach Boeing Commercial Airplanes is following with execution on the MAX, 787-10 and 777X development programs and the study of how to optimally address the middle of the market in the next decade. Looking further into the future Product Development Vice President Mike Sinnett explored the possibilities for advancing autonomous technology to help enhance safety, decision-making and traffic management in the face of continued projected growth in air transportation.



Boeing also announced the launch of Boeing AnalytX, which has brought together more than 800 analytics experts from across the company focused on transforming data into actionable insights and customer solutions. Five customer agreements were announced to provide solutions powered by Boeing AnalytX.



The Boeing 737 MAX 9 starred in the daily flying display while the 787-10 Dreamliner, P-8A, V-22, AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook were featured in the static display.



* Conversion

** Unidentified to identified



Boeing, Ruili Airlines Announce Commitment for 20 737 MAXs

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 22, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Ruili Airlines today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for 20 737 MAX airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show.



The airplanes, valued at approximately $2.2 billion at current list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once all contingencies are cleared.



"We are very excited about adding more 737 MAX airplanes to our fleet," said Xie Jinguo, General Manager, Ruili Airlines. "The 737 MAX's promised efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort make it a very compelling airplane for us in our domestic and regional network."



Launched in May 2014, Ruili Airlines operates a fleet of 14 Boeing 737 airplanes on 28 domestic routes with 76 daily departures. The start-up carrier plans to expand its fleet to 40 aircraft by the end of 2020.



"We have been impressed by the remarkable development of Ruili Airlines over the past three years," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We are honored to continue playing an important role in Ruili's long-term success with the addition of the 737 MAX. The airplanes will further strengthen Ruili's network by adding more domestic and regional routes in the years to come."



Today's agreement from Ruili Airlines continues the momentum of the 737 MAX in the marketplace.



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, AerCap Announce Order for 15 737 MAX 10s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 22, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and AerCap announced an order for 15 737 MAX 10s at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Under the agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 MAX airplanes into MAX 10s.



Aercap currently has 100 737 MAX airplanes on order. Earlier this week, the leasing company announced an order for an additional 30 787-9 Dreamliners.



"AerCap sees the value in both our single-aisle and widebody airplanes and we're excited to have them join the launch group for the 737 MAX 10," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We appreciate AerCap's commitment to Boeing products throughout the Paris Air Show and endorsement of the newest member of the 737 MAX family."



Like all of Boeing's 737 MAX models, the 737 MAX 10 incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



Boeing, Tassili Airlines Announce Order for Three Next-Generation 737-800s

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 22, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing and Tassili Airlines today announced an order for three Next-Generation 737-800 airplanes, valued at over $294 million at list prices, at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.



"The 737 has played a critical role in the development of Tassili Airlines. We have grown from an oil charter operation to become a scheduled passenger airline, connecting North Africa with mainland Europe," said Mr. Belkacem Harchaoui, Chief Executive of Tassili Airlines. "This order signifies an important next step in the development of the airline as we look to the future, adding additional capacity on to existing and new routes across the Maghreb, into France and beyond."



The 737-800 is one of the best-selling versions of the highly successful Next-Generation 737 family, the most technologically advanced single-aisle airplane family. Tassili Airlines' new 737s will feature the Boeing Sky Interior, the 787 Dreamliner inspired cabin. On board, passengers will enjoy a greater sense of spaciousness with decorative sculpted sidewalls, larger window reveals, LED mood lighting and larger pivot overhead stowage bins.



"We are pleased that Tassili Airlines continues to show its commitment to the 737 following its first order with us for four 737-800s which delivered in 2011," said Van Rex Gallard, vice president of Sales for Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The 737's unmatched performance and dispatch reliability are crucial for Tassili's scheduled and charter operations, flying to and from a very challenging environment across North Africa."



Boeing Signs Commitment with Unidentified Customer for 125 737 MAX 8 Airplanes

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 22, 2017)

LE BOURGET, France --- Boeing has signed an agreement with an unidentified major airline customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes, valued at more than $14 billion at list prices. The agreement also includes purchase rights for an additional 50 airplanes.



The agreement will be reflected on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website once finalized.



"We continue to see great demand for the 737 MAX family of airplanes across all regions around the world and today's announcement is a testament to the growth of our market," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The market-leading capabilities of the 737 MAX in terms of efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort, will continue to drive profitability for our customers."



According to Boeing's new 2017 Current Market Outlook released yesterday, airlines around the world will require more than 41,000 airplanes over the next 20-years, valued at $6.1 trillion. Fueled by low-cost carriers and emerging markets, the single-aisle segment will see the most growth, with nearly three-quarters of new airplanes deliveries, or 29,530 new airplanes such as the 737 MAX, needed over the next two decades.



The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.



