New Combat Vehicles for Defense, Together with France

(Source: Belgian Minister of Defence; issued June 22, 2017)

A prototype of the Jaguar 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle, armed with a 40mm gun and anti-tank missiles, which will replace the French army’s wheeled light tanks. (FR army photo)

The second of the French army’s new armored vehicles, the Griffon, is a 6x6 armored personnel carrier intended to replace the VABs now in service. (FR army image)

The Council of Ministers today approved the proposal submitted by Minister of Defence Steven Vandeput to launch a program for the purchase of new combat vehicles for the Belgian land forces, in cooperation with France. Costing 1.1 billion euros, it is the largest investment program for the land forces, announced in the minister's "Strategic Vision" document.This acquisition, in line with the principles set out in the "Strategic Vision," goes hand in hand with a revolution in defense cooperation for our Land Component. The objective is to establish a partnership based on identical French and Belgian combat vehicles. The objective is for Belgium and France to have a common organization, and that training and logistical support be organized jointly. As announced in the "Strategic Vision," the operational capabilities and the effectiveness of the Belgian Land Forces will thus be reinforced while, at the same time, building a more European defenseThese new combat vehicles are currently being developed in the French Scorpion program and will replace the Piranha and Dingo combat vehicles now in service.60 "Jaguar" medium combat vehicles and 417 "Griffon" light combat vehicles will be purchased, together with communications equipment and spare parts. These vehicles will form the basic Belgian Defense joint motorized capability, and will also be purchased in medical and reconnaissance variants. They will constitute a huge qualitative step forward, and will create a more secure and more effective operational capability.The new vehicles are expected to enter service in the period 2025-2030, but it is planned to already begin the development of the close partnership with France in the short term.Steven Vandeput, the Minister of Defense, said:"With this investment, the government explicitly chooses to modernize the land forces' motorized component so that they can continue to spearhead Belgium's engagement in the context of collective security. New combat vehicles are needed to continue to play an operational role, and to ensure the individual security of our military."-ends-