"Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, Commanding General of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, made the decision to temporarily suspend VMFA-211 flight operations pending fixes to a recent ALIS software upgrade within version 2.0.2 that has presented some anomalies.
ALIS is short for the Autonomic Logistic Information System Standard and it is the IT backbone of the F-35. ALIS is an off-board mission support system that manages operations, training, maintenance and the supply chain.
There is nothing wrong with the performance or safety of the aircraft itself, but it is imperative that we ensure the ground-based ALIS system is working properly before flight operations continue.
The Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin have dispatched system engineers to help resolve these issues associated with the ALIS software update.
The specific anomalies are related to maintenance codes not being reflected properly in the system and only affect VMFA-211 in Yuma, AZ and no other F-35 units.
The F-35B is a highly capable aircraft with an excellent test and developmental safety record."
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This latest grounding of Marine Corps F-35Bs comes very shortly after the US Air Force on June 9 grounded 55 of its F-35A, used for training at Luke air force base, also in Arizona, over hypoxia concerns.
Taken together, they show that, 16 years into its full-scale development, and two years after reaching Initial Operational Capability, these two F-35 variants are still not ready for combat, and continue to put their pilots’ lives at risk, even as prime contractor Lockheed Martin continues to tout its product, and is now lobbying for a massive, $37 billion order for 449 more aircraft.)
