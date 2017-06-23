Thunderbird Aircraft Mishap Update

(Source: Air Combat Command; issued June 23, 2017)

DAYTON, Ohio --- The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a single-ship familiarization flight on Friday June 23, 2017. Upon landing there was a mishap at the Dayton International Airport with an F-16D Fighting Falcon at approximately 12:20 p.m.



The plane sustained damage and the pilot and his passenger, a tactical aircraft maintainer, were taken to a local hospital where they are receiving care and currently in good condition.



More details will be released following an aircraft investigation and safety investigation board.



“Our first priority is taking care of our Thunderbird teammates and ensuring future safety” said Lt. Col. Jason Heard, Thunderbirds Commander/Leader.



Our performance this weekend in the Dayton Air Show is to be determined.



