U.S., NATO Wrap up Saber Strike 17

(Source: US Army; issued June 23, 2017)

ADAZI MILITARY BASE, Latvia --- Saber Strike 17, a month-long exercise including 11,000 U.S. and NATO military members from 20 countries, wraps up June 24. The exercise took place in various regions in the Baltics and Poland beginning May 28.



Saber Strike 17 is this year’s iteration of a long-standing Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed, U.S. European Command-scheduled, U.S. Army Europe-led cooperative training exercise.



Participating nations included Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, and the United Kingdom.



This year’s key training objective was to exercise with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroups as part of a multinational division, while conducting an integrated, synchronized, deterrence-oriented field training exercise designed to improve the interoperability and readiness of participating nations’ armed forces.



“Less than one year ago, our alliance said we were going to transition from assurance to deterrence,” said Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, the U.S. Army Europe commanding general. “One of the manifestations of that transition was the creation of the eFP Battlegroups. In less than one year, these battlegroups are exercising already in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. That is an amazing accomplishment for our great alliance.



“Deterrence means you have to have the capability to compel or defeat a potential adversary,” he continued. “You have to demonstrate that capability and the will to use it, and these exercises are that demonstration.”



Key training events of the exercise included a convoy by Battlegroup Poland from Orysz, Poland, to southern Lithuania; a maritime prepositioned offload of pre-staged supplies and equipment in Latvia; a Marine amphibious assault in Latvia; two combined arms live-fire exercises, one each in Poland and Lithuania; an air assault by the British Royal Marines at the Polish and Lithuanian border; and a river crossing in the same area.



“If you would like to have skilled soldiers, you have to train every day,” said Maj. Gen. Leonids Kalnins, the Latvian army chief of defense. “If you would like to be safe as a state, you have to find allies; but if you would like to be the winner and create a great future for all countries, for all society, you have to participate in such exercises as this one.”



The Saber Strike program facilitates cooperation between the U.S, allied, and partner nations to improve joint operational capability in a variety of missions and prepare participating nations and units for future operations while enhancing the NATO Alliance.

During the exercise, U.S. and NATO distinguished visitors attended a demonstration of the joint and combined capabilities of the U.S. and NATO at Adazi Military Base, Latvia.



One of the visitors was Nancy Bikoff Pettit, the U.S. ambassador to Latvia, who spoke about the importance of the exercise.



“I think exercises like this send a very strong message,” Bikoff Pettit said. “It’s not only the U.S. who is interested in security and defense here in the Baltic region, it’s all of our NATO allies working together.



“This exercise demonstrates what happens when many NATO allies come together to cooperate and demonstrate the interoperability that we have,” she continued. “We are really pleased with the quality of the exercises.”



Saber Strike 17 promotes regional stability and security, while strengthening partner capabilities and fostering trust. The combined training opportunities that it provided greatly improve interoperability among participating NATO Allies and key regional partners.



“The U.S. is here,” Hodges said. “We’re going to continue to participate in exercises; American soldiers love serving with Latvian soldiers. This is a great place to train and we’re excited about doing that for as [long] as I can see.”



(ends)



Year’s Largest Exercise in Lithuania Iron Wolf 2017 Came to a Wrap

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued June 23, 2017)

“You have proved your ability to operate in international team, carry out complex defensive operations and retain excellent relations with local population,” Commander of the Lithuanian Land Force Brigadier General Valdemaras Rupšys said at the closing ceremony of multinational Exercise Iron Wolf 2017 in Rukla on June 23.



Closing ceremonies of the two week-long exercise took place on Friday in Gaižiūnai (Jonava district) and General Silvestras Žukauskas (Švenčionys district) Training Areas with leadership of the Government, Ministry of National Defence and the Lithuanian Armed Forces in attendance.



Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis said at the ceremony in Gaižiūnai to Lithuanian and allied troops: “You demonstrated your professionalism and readiness to act together during the exercise. Those are vital conditions for ensuring security of the entire region and effectiveness of deterrence.”



On the last day of the exercise a roughly five hour-long defensive operation took place in Gaižiūnai Training Area and around it: German, Dutch and Norwegian soldiers used powerful artillery guns to carry out tasks, soldiers of General R.Giedraitis Artillery Battalion provided artillery support. The opposing force was played by soldiers of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Algirdas Mechanised Infantry and the Grand Duchess Birute Uhlan Battalions.



Exercise Iron Wolf 2017 ran for two weeks. The NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion based in Rukla trained with artillery personnel of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf and soldiers of the NATO eFP Battalion deployed in Poland. Soldiers of the U.S. Minnesota Army National Guard, King Mindaugas Hussar Battalion, Military Medical Service and other units trained at General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė.



The parts of the exercise in southern, middle and eastern parts of Lithuania assessed readiness of the recently manned to completion NATO eFP Battalion in Lithuania, also trained staffs of the Mechanised Infantry Brigade Iron Wolf and the Motorised Infantry Brigade Žemaitija to plan and arrange defensive and offensive operations for the multinational battalion battle groups in populated areas , interoperability with NATO allies was improved.



The exercise also for the first time provided an opportunity to act together with NATO units moving in from Poland in order to join forces in Suwalki Gap.



The exercise involved roughly 5.300 of military personnel from Lithuania and eight more NATO allies: Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the United States. It also served as the final phase of service for conscripts from King Mindaugas Hussar Battalion before reserve.



(ends)



Seven Nations, Four Branches, One Mission

(Source: US Army; issued June 23, 2017)

PABRADE, Lithuania --- As the sun began to set on the Lithuanian countryside on June 17, the final touches were placed on the camouflage netting designed to conceal the position of the Tactical Action Center, or TAC, of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. As part of the multinational exercise Saber Strike 17, the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division provided support to the Air Assault Task Force Commander, Col. Charles Kemper.



As the first ever combined air and ground assault in the annual Saber Strike exercise, this particular training has set a milestone in testing the compatibility of the seven nations and various military branches involved.



"We want to reassure all of our NATO Allies that we are in this together," said Kemper. "We're part of the team and we can demonstrate capability."



Kemper also stated that the U.S. presence in the European theater is a measure of deterrence, in addition to assurance. The goal of the U.S. military's continued involvement in the alliance is to deter any power that poses a threat to NATO allies, and demonstrates the U.S.'s capability to stand ready with its partners.



"This exercise is designed to build and increase the interoperability of all NATO contributing countries, allowing us to boost our capability to react quickly to any world threat that occurs," said Capt. Josip Jurjevich, a Croatian air force helicopter pilot attached to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division aviation element.



Throughout the planning process, American Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen worked side-by-side with service members from the United Kingdom, Poland, Croatia, Lithuania and Portugal, testing their ability to work together as one cohesive international unit by forming a NATO-enhanced Forward Presence, or eFP, Battle Group.



Jurjevich mentioned that one challenge of the exercise was the necessity to overcome cultural barriers that affect the way each participating country's military operates. Saber Strike provides a great opportunity for all partner nations and units to gauge their progress in working as a cohesive unit.



In one example of successful cooperation between partner countries, the U.S. aviation planner implemented input from the two Croatian pilots attached to the TAC to plan helicopter air corridors from the pickup zone to the landing zone.



"Even if something is better than our process, that is great, we've learned something, or if it's not, then we can bring something forward for them to learn," said Jurjevich.



With all seven nations converging at the Kazlu Ruda airstrip, the newly-formed Task Force Red Bull conducted an air mission brief and a combined arms rehearsal. These two briefings were held to work out the final details of the air and ground force to ensure that all nations and their assets were operating in sync.



In addition to working on joint tactical training, another primary goal of the exercise is to improve overall coordination and professional relationships with partner militaries, as a strong foundation of trust is crucial to the working success of the NATO alliance.



Tight living quarters shorten the period of time it takes to become comfortable with one another, said 1st Lt. Josip Perich, another Croatian air force helicopter pilot attached to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. "With 18 of us crammed into only two trucks working together on the mission, we are able to develop trust and confidence in one another very quickly."



A pre-established relationship between nations through exercises like Saber Strike is meant to lay footwork for a long-lasting rapport with all of the U.S.'s NATO allies.



"We were like a family in two small trucks, working together, sweating together for the same collective mission," said Perich.



-ends-

