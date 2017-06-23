Russia and India Sign Military Cooperation Roadmap

(Source: TASS; published June 23, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Arun Jaitley have signed a roadmap for the development of bilateral cooperation.



"We are determined to go ahead with building up cooperation in order to enhance the combat readiness of both countries’ armed forces and to exchange experience in various defense-related matters," Shoigu said at a meeting of the Russian-Indian inter-governmental commission for military-technical cooperation.



He said that in accordance with the agreements the experts of the two countries drafted a roadmap for the development of military cooperation between Russia and India, which is to become the basic document in planning bilateral contacts.



At the end of the session Shoigu and Jaitley signed a corresponding document.



7th Meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation Held in Moscow

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defense; issued June 23, 2017)

The 17th Meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation concluded in Moscow today under the Co-Chairmanship of the Defence Minister Shri Arun Jaitley and the Defence Minister of Russia Mr. Sergei Shoigu.



The discussions were productive and held in an atmosphere of warmth and friendship. India's military technical cooperation with Russia is one of the key pillars of our relations with Russia.



During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the concrete progress that has been made in all areas of cooperation since the last meeting of the Commission in October 2016.



In a major outcome, both sides have agreed to a roadmap for the development of bilateral defence cooperation for which a Protocol has been signed. The roadmap includes specific activities to be concluded by both sides, and aims to enhance cooperation in the field of political and military dialogue, exercises, exchange of visits, military cooperation and training of military personnel.



The Defence Minister Shri Jaitley conveyed the utmost importance of having a robust and reliable after-sale support mechanism with regard to serviceability of Russian origin equipment and new opportunities for participation of Russian companies in the Indian defence manufacturing sector, as part of the 'Make in India' programme, under the new strategic partnership policy of the Government of India.



Both sides also agreed to conclude various ongoing negotiations for different platforms, as well as restructure the Intergovernmental Commission to enhance military to military cooperation.



It was decided that the next meeting of the Commission will take place in India next year on mutually convenient dates.



Seventeenth Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission Meeting on Military-Technical Cooperation Was Held In Moscow

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 23, 2017)

The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and the Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance of the Republic of India Arun Jaitley held the Seventeenth Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission meeting on military-technical cooperation on June 23.



The Heads of Military Departments of Russia and India stressed on the special and privileged strategic character of the Russian-Indian relations, a major component of which is a bilateral cooperation in the defence sphere.



The issues of Russian-Indian military and military-technical cooperation and its perspectives of further development were discussed during the meeting.



Both of the sides stressed on a big potential of the cooperation in the spheres of missile and naval technologies, aircraft construction, shipbuilding and modernization of the land forces equipment.



Moreover, both countries’ Defence Ministers gave a high praise to anti-terror and naval exercises, which were held last year. Also they confirmed the arrangement of holding a joint Russian-Indian inter-specific exercises “Indra-2017” on the Russian territory this autumn.



The meeting was held in a friendly and business atmosphere and demonstrated the mutual desire of further enhance of the multifaceted cooperation between the defence ministries.



The "Road map" of development of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of India and the final Protocol, aimed at the development of the relations between Russia and India in military-technical sphere were signed at the end of the Commission meeting.



Rosoboronexport’s Portfolio in India Exceeds $4 Bln.

(Source: Rostec; issued June 23, 2017)

The company took part in the 17th meeting of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation



The leadership of Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec, took part in the 17th meeting of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation. The meeting co-chaired by Defense Ministers S.Shoigu of Russia and A.Jaitley of India took place in Moscow.



The permanent Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation is an effective tool for cooperation between the two states. The fact that this platform is regularly used to discuss the most urgent issues on the agenda and the high level of co-chairs suggest unprecedented attention that Russia and India pay to such sensitive area as military and technical cooperation.



“In effect military and technical cooperation long ago became one of the basic elements of the Indo-Russian ties. And this is partnership in every sense of the word, for we have traditionally been transferring technologies for production of unique Russian military equipment within the scope of our contacts with India's facilities. Today's portfolio of orders of Rosoboronexport in India is worth way more than $4 bln. And this does not include documents pending signature. There is no doubt that in the next year or two the aggregate volume of contracts signed between India and Russia in line of military and technical cooperation since 1960 will breach the $70 bln. barrier,” says Director General Alexander Mikheev of Rosoboronexport.



Today’s military and technical cooperation complies in every respect with India's Make-in-India policy aimed at developing the national defense industry of the country.



All military and technical cooperation planning that India and Russia do today is long-term. The current program implemented by the partners covers 2011-2020. This succeeded the 2001-2010 program.



All in all, prospects are enormous for developing military and technical cooperation to the mutual benefit of the countries in all fields of military equipment. Rosoboronexport is ready to cooperate with India in any form, including supply of finished military products, arrangement of their aftersales servicing, as well as transfer of production technologies to India’s manufacturers, both state and private, within the framework of the Make-in-India concept.





Rosoboronexport is the only state-owned arms trade company in the Russian Federation authorized to export the full range of military and dual-purpose products, technologies and services. It is a subsidiary of the Rostec Corporation. Founded on 4 November, 2000, now Rosoboronexport is one of the leading world arms exporters to the international market. Its share in Russia's military exports exceeds 85 percent. Rosoboronexport cooperates with more than 700 enterprises and organizations in the Russian defence industrial complex. Russia maintains military technical cooperation with more than 70 countries around the world.



