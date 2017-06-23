Russia’s Share On Global Combat Aviation Market to Reach 27%

(Source: TASS-Defense; published June 23, 2017)

LE BOURGET (Paris) --- Russia will account for 27% of the global combat aviation market in the next decade, the Director General of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) Dmitrii Shugaev said at the 52nd Paris Air Show.



The hardware will be delivered to the countries of South East Asia, the Northern Africa and Latin America regions, which are Russia’s traditional military-technical partners. Shugaev pointed out that Europe had never been a priority market for Russia’s defense technologies. "Europe cannot be described as our major market. This region has never accounted for more than several percent [in our defense exports structure], as well as NATO member states. We have 98 actual agreements with foreign states and we are working with more than a hundred states," the official added.



Russia remains the world’s second arms exporter, Shugaev added. "We are firmly holding the second place with 2016 financial volumes exceeding USD15 billion. These figures apparently show the real situation. The statement that we are lagging behind France in terms of arms export has nothing in common with reality. We hold the firm [market] position that hardly seems to be challenged," the head of FSVTS said.



Russia and the United Arab Emirates are negotiating the terms of a large contract for the delivery of the Su-35 multirole fighter jets. "You know, the relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed at the IDEX 2017 show and we are working on this issue. For instance, the technical specialists are configuring the aircraft’s future design", Shugaev added.



According to him, Russia has won the competition to deliver Ka-52K shipborne Helicopters for Egypt’s Mistral landing helicopter docks (LHD). "We can state with pleasure that our bid has won the tender. Now it is important to define the helicopters’ design, financial terms, etc. The preliminary contract work is underway," Shugaev said.



The contract with Indonesia for Su-35 combat aircraft is at a high readiness level, according to the official. "I can say that the contract has been generally settled and we are expecting it to be signed at an early date. The issue of offsets required in accordance with the Indonesian law should be considered. Thus, the negotiations are underway; it is prematurely to speak on the terms before the signing of the contract. However, the issue is at a high level of readiness," Shugaev said.



Russia’s combat aviation has shown excellent results in harsh operational environment, as well as high survivability and impressive combat capabilities. The economic sanctions did not inflict the quality of the Russian aircraft, Shugaev pointed out. "The imported components substitution program really works. It has gained momentum to the development of related technological areas, for instance engine building and electronics," the head of FSVTS said.



According to Shugaev, Russia is delivering the Su-35 fighters to China in strict accordance with the schedule. "The first Su-35 batch was supplied to China in December 2016. We are handing over the hardware to the customer in strict accordance with the delivery schedule. Another batch will be delivered this year and everybody is satisfied with the delivery process," Shugaev said.



The head of FSVTS pointed out that the joint Russian-Indian FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) fighter would not lag behind Russia’s PAK FA advanced 5th generation fighter jet.



"This aircraft will not be short of our PAK FA. At the same time, it will feature a different avionics suit that will include the indigenous components. The aircraft will be adapted for the Indian market. It is an adaption of the aircraft in accordance with the customer’s requirements, not the degradation of its capabilities. The statement that the FGFA will allegedly lag behind the PAK FA has nothing in common with reality," Shugaev concluded.



