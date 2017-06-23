Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 23, 2017)

RAMSYS GmbH Ottobrunn, Germany, is being awarded an €82,277,709 firm-fixed-price contract for design and development activities resulting in a Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2B guided missile round pack.



The RAM guided missile weapon system is co-developed and co-produced under an international cooperative program between the governments of the U.S. and the Federal Republic of Germany.



RAM is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms.



This contract will be funded 100 percent by the Federal Republic of Germany. Work will be performed in Ueberlingen, Germany (89 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (6 percent); and Ulm, Germany (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2021.



Federal Republic of Germany funding in the amount of €82,277,709 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), international agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-5430).



Please note that the funding is expressed in Euros per the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Germany for this international cooperative program. (German funding awarded to a German company.)



-ends-

