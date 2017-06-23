Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 23, 2017)

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded an $85,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2100) for additional long-lead time material associated with the fiscal 2019 Virginia-class submarines (SSN 802) and (SSN 803).



This contract provides long-lead time material for steam and electric plant components; the main propulsion unit efforts and ship service turbine generator efforts; and miscellaneous hull, mechanical and electrical system components to support SSNs 802 and 803 ship construction.



Work will be performed in Spring Grove, Illinois (15 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (13 percent); Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (6 percent); Arvada, Colorado (5 percent); Irvine, California (5 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (5 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3 percent); Mossville, Illinois (2 percent); Florence, New Jersey (2 percent); Loanhead, United Kingdom (2 percent); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2 percent); Warren, Massachusetts (2 percent); Manchester, New Hampshire (2 percent); High Bridge, New Jersey (2 percent); New Castle, Pennsylvania (2 percent); York, Pennsylvania (2 percent); Orrville, Ohio (1 percent); Newport News, Virginia (1 percent); Westfield, Massachusetts (1 percent); Pewaukee, Wisconsin (1 percent); Groton, Connecticut (1 percent); South El Monte, California (1 percent); Northhampton, Massachusetts (1 percent); Erie, Pennsylvania (1 percent); Fairfax, Virginia (1 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (1 percent); Bloomfield, Connecticut (1 percent); and other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (19 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2018.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $85,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



