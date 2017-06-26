PARIS --- The United States’ European Command has released photographs of the interception of one of its electronic intelligence aircraft by a Russian air force Su-27 Flanker fighter which, according to Eucom, performed dangerous maneuvers.
This is the original caption released by Eucom:
A U.S. RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017. Due to the high rate of closure speed and poor control of the aircraft during the intercept, this interaction was determined to be unsafe.
Other photographs of the same incident are available on the Eucom website:
