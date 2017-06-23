Australian Defence Force Assistance to the Philippines

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 23, 2017)

The Australian Government is working with the Government of the Philippines to support the fight against terrorism in our region.



Minister for Defence Senator the Hon Marise Payne said the Government of the Philippines has accepted an Australian offer of two Australian Defence Force AP-3C Orion aircraft to provide surveillance support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



Australia condemns the attacks by Daesh inspired groups in Marawi City – located in north-west Mindanao of the Philippines.



“The regional threat from terrorism, in particular from Daesh and foreign fighters, is a direct threat to Australia and our interests. Australia will continue to work with our partners in South East Asia to counter it,” Minister Payne said.



“I recently spoke with my counterpart Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana about how Australia can assist the Philippines in its fight against extremists. We agreed the best way to defeat terrorism in our region is for us to work together.”



Australia has an extensive Defence Cooperation Program with the Philippines, which includes counter terrorism cooperation.



