Sweden to Curb Arms Sales to Dictatorships

(Source: Radio Sweden; issued June 26, 2017)

Sweden's government is launching a bill to limit sales of weapons to dictatorships and countries where human rights are severely under threat.



The ruling red-green coalition was expected to submit the bill containing a new democracy clause to the Council on Legislation on Monday, after reaching agreement with the centre-right Alliance bloc.



The government made the proposal two years ago, promising to limit arms sales to countries with "serious deficits in their democratic status".



The proposal has faced opposition from some in the arms industry, who fear it will damage sales.



Håkan Buskhe, president of Saab, warned that "reduc[ing] opportunities for Swedish defence" could force his company to move some research and development activities overseas, and also risked increasing the cost of planes and weapons for the Swedish armed forces.



According to Ekot, the bill to be submitted to the Council on Monday has retained the democracy clause.



Sweden's arms industry, worth $1.21 bn in 2016, has often been criticised as in contradiction to the country's neutral status and focus on human rights.



In recent years the country has sold weapons or planes to autocratic countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE.



-ends-

