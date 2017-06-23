Europe Faces Herculean Challenge to Develop New Fighter Jet (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published June 23, 2017)

By Andrea Shalal

PARIS --- Europe is embarking on an expensive and politically charged effort to develop a new combat jet that will shape the future of the European fighter industry and its three existing programs: Eurofighter, France's Rafale and Sweden's Gripen.Two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters early talks had started on whether and how European countries could co-operate on a new sixth-generation fighter, which could involve a combination of manned and unmanned systems.Though complicated by Britain's decision to leave the European Union, business executives and politicians at the Paris Airshow this week said U.S. President Donald Trump's cooler stance toward Europe had given the effort some fresh momentum.But they warned of massive hurdles, including bickering among European states and companies, the troubled history of past joint projects such as the A400M military transport plane, and the sheer cost of developing advanced military aircraft.Any project is likely to cost far more than the 10 billion-plus euros sunk into the Eurofighter, the last joint fighter built, at a time when Europe is grappling with other expensive problems such as increased Islamist militancy and the influx of well over a million migrants from the Middle East and Africa.Yet EU politicians are determined to increase cooperation on defense and security in the face of a more assertive Russian military, and they are wary of effectively leaving the fighter jet market to the United States."It's the same with food. Some things you have to be able to do yourself," Monika Hohlmeier, a German member of the European Parliament and chair of the parliament's Sky & Space Intergroup, told Reuters during a visit to the A400M at the air show. (end of excerpt)-ends-