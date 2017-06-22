Aegis Intercept Test (excerpt)

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued June 22, 2017)

By Thomas Karako

The Missile Defense Agency yesterday conducted an intercept test of the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA (SM-3 IIA), a relatively new interceptor designed for use in the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) program.Something appears to have gone wrong, however, and the interceptor did not destroy its target. The type or cause of failure is not yet known, nor will it likely be known for some time.The June 21 test was the fourth flight test and the second intercept attempt of the SM-3 IIA configuration. The previous intercept test in February 2017, by contrast, had been successful in intercepting a medium-range ballistic missile target.A1: Aegis BMD represents the sea-based component of the Ballistic Missile Defense System. The U.S. Navy currently deploys Aegis BMD on 28 of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and 5 of its Ticonderoga-class cruisers. In 2016, the United States activated Aegis BMD capability at a land-based Aegis Ashore site in Devesulu, Romania. A second Aegis Ashore site is under construction in Poland and is scheduled to be completed in 2018.Like all air and missile defense systems, Aegis includes a mix of interceptors, sensors, and command and control. The primary sensor for the missile defense mission is the SPY-1D radar, an S-band radar housed on the deckhouse. This radar is colocated with the interceptors, meaning that it can support updates to the interceptor within line-of-sight. Some past testing has included longer-range intercept by passing information to Aegis interceptors from external sensors like ground-based TPY-2 radars and space-based Space Tracking and Surveillance System (STSS) satellites. These “launch on remote” and “engage on remote” capabilities hold considerable promise to improve the defended area of the system, but they are still being implemented. Besides Aegis, other U.S. missile defense systems include Patriot, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), and Ground-based Midcourse Defense.A2: Yesterday’s test involved the Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, the latest block version of the Standard Missile family of air and missile defense interceptors. Unlike previous missiles, however, the SM-3 IIA is the product of a codevelopment effort with Japan, which also operates the Aegis Weapons System and could potentially deploy Aegis Ashore to protect its territory in the coming years. The SM-3 family of interceptors have kill vehicles that collide with a threat missile or warhead during its midcourse phase, outside the atmosphere. These hit-to-kill interceptors destroy their targets with kinetic energy rather than with high explosive or blast fragmentation.The hit-to-kill approach to intercept is shared with the SM-3 IA and IB, but it contrasts with theSM-2 Block IV and SM-6 missiles, which use a blast fragmentation warhead and defeat their targets within the atmosphere, which for ballistic missiles means their terminal phase. The SM-3 IIA improves on earlier interceptors with a more powerful motor, accomplished by widening the body of the missile to a uniform 21-inch diameter, virtually the maximum diameter that will fit within the Mk 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS). The larger fuel mass of the solid motor translates to greater velocity, which in turn means a larger defended area. (end of excerpt)-ends-