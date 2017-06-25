MoD Blasts Lockheed Over Warrior Tank Delay

(Source: The Sunday Times; posted June 25, 2017)

By John Collingridge





Lockheed was hired almost six years ago to overhaul and fit new gun turrets to Britain’s ageing fleet of Warriors, which have served in the Gulf, Bosnia and Iraq.



However, the American company is understood to be struggling with costs and complexity over the overhaul.



Lockheed has not yet completed an initial contract to upgrade 12 demonstration tanks, significantly delaying the award of a follow-on deal to fit out the fleet of more than 600 vehicles. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story (paywall) on the Sunday Times website.



(ends)

The boss of US defence giant Lockheed Martin has been given a dressing down by the MoD over spiralling costs and delays on a £1bn contract to upgrade Britain’s tanks.Lockheed was hired almost six years ago to overhaul and fit new gun turrets to Britain’s ageing fleet of Warriors, which have served in the Gulf, Bosnia and Iraq.However, the American company is understood to be struggling with costs and complexity over the overhaul.Lockheed has not yet completed an initial contract to upgrade 12 demonstration tanks, significantly delaying the award of a follow-on deal to fit out the fleet of more than 600 vehicles. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Lockheed Martin

(Source: UK Ministry of Defense; issued June 25, 2017)

The Sunday Times reports that the boss of US defence giant Lockheed Martin has been given a 'dressing down' by the Ministry of Defence over spiralling costs and delays on a £1bn contract to upgrade Britain’s ageing fleet of Warriors Infantry Fighting Vehicles.



A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said:



“The Warrior Infantry Fighting Vehicle is a battle winning UK capability which we are seeking to retain in service to 2040 at the best value for the taxpayer. It would not be appropriate to comment further on commercial discussions.”



-ends-

