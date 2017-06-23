F-35B Resumes Flight Operations in Yuma, AZ

(Source: US Marine Corps; issued June 23, 2017)

USMC Statement



Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, an F-35B squadron with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, resumed flight operations June 23.



Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, made the decision to temporarily suspend VMFA-211 flight operations pending fixes to a recent ALIS software upgrade within version 2.0.2 that had presented some anomalies June 22.



The issues associated with the ALIS software update have been mitigated at MCAS Yuma. The performance and safety of the aircraft itself was not compromised by this software update.



Reliability of equipment and safety of our personnel are among the Marine Corps' top priorities as we continue transitioning our legacy aircraft to the F-35 in the coming years.



Joint Program Office Statement



The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin Action Team has identified the root cause and generated the software fix to resolve the issues identified by the USMC with their F-35 MCAS Yuma based Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), the management backbone for the F-35 Lightning II.



With this fix, VMAF-211 at MCAS Yuma resumed flight operations today. The JPO with LM will continue to monitor and improve ALIS performance to ensure our warfighters have the required F-35 air systems to operate safely and effectively.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In this instance, the grounding lasted less than 24 hours. But one can easily imagine the consequences of such a failure in a combat environment – all F-35s operating from a specific base grounded for 24 hours or more because, despite what Lockheed and the JPO claim, the F-35 cannot function unless it is connected to ALIS.)



-ends-

