Leonardo DRS Completes Acquisition of Daylight Solutions

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued June 26, 2017)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Leonardo DRS, completed the acquisition of Daylight Solutions, Inc., a leading developer and supplier of quantum cascade laser based products and technology.



The acquisition received the approval of the stockholders of Daylight Solutions and all the required regulatory approvals, including review by U.S. antitrust authorities and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the Unites States.



The integration of Daylight Solutions will position Leonardo DRS as a world leader in advanced laser technology, electro-optical, and infrared systems for defense.



“Innovation is at the core of Leonardo DRS and Daylight Solutions brings an exceptional record of technology advancements in the growing field of infrared laser systems,” said William J. Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS.



The acquisition will also expand technology solutions for medical and industrial customers.



-ends-

